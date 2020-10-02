I want to set the stage for why this column has special meaning for me. I lived in the country and rode a school bus grade 1-12. I respected and appreciated my school bus driver, Web Smith. He started my day off with a friendly greeting for me, my siblings, and other riders as we got on the bus. He was a kind and quiet man who shook his head at our silly but harmless shenanigans.
Now, about my neighbor, DAVID BEST: among other things he is a farmer. Every year he and his family grow beautiful pumpkins of all sizes, shapes and colors. Of course there are also straw bales, corn stalks, fall wreaths and other seasonal offerings.
Saturday morning just over a week ago, I ran up to the “pumpkin patch” to purchase seasonal decorations. It was early and I was the first customer as they began bringing out the wagons full of pumpkins. As I walked across the parking area Mr. Best greeted me with, “Time for another column!” As I assured him I was working on it a revelation hit me and I asked, “Can I write about you?” In addition to being a family man and a farmer, he is a School Bus Driver!
Thankfully he agreed. Two notable facts: He has driven a school bus for 61 years! Who works that long! That accomplishment has earned him the recognition of “Longest Term Driver in the State of Indiana.” Additionally, a couple of years ago, New Albany Floyd County Schools recognized him with the “Nobody Does It Better” award.
These recognitions are significant, but what makes him outstanding is his relationship with his riders. He attributes his success and joy in driving to respecting the kids and in turn they respect him. He said he always greets them with a smile as they get on the bus. He adds that he respects and interacts with parents, including blowing the horn and waving.
Mr. Best’s son, Tom, shared with me that his dad is like a magnet to kids. Every year kids and their families come to the pumpkin sale and time after time, if they don’t see him, ask, “Where is Mr. Best?” I wanted to see for myself so this past Saturday, I once again headed to the pumpkin sale. I have never seen anything else like it! Car after car would pull in and though I did not count, I estimate that 75% of the customers were fans and former school bus riders … and they were all ages! Young children would shout out, “There’s Mr. Best!” or point and say, “He’s my bus driver!” It was heartwarming as well as funny as dozens of former riders excitedly yelled out greetings — this was in less than an hour. Not all were kids. One former rider was there with his grandson. Some had to be in their late 50s or early 60s.
A car with mom, dad and teen daughter pulled in. From a distance I heard the daughter announce there’s my bus driver! Her name is Maddy Cavan and she provided more background. She rode his bus five years in elementary school and was quite sad when she was assigned a new bus for middle school. When asked what made him special she shared that he greeted each rider with a smile and knew the name of every rider. That he brought them treats on Friday was a bonus. Then she looked at her dad, Bryan, and announced that “He rode his bus, too.” AHA, it’s generational! Bryan’s wisdom from those days was, “I did what I was supposed to do.” There was one action Bryan noted as questionable, but laughed as he shared that one summer, Mr. Best recruited him to pick pickles — not a fun or easy task.
Whether driver or riders, there were no thought-out strategies. They were instinctive actions that came from doing the right thing. Mr. Best set the expectations and showed care and respect. In return the riders followed the rules, gave him respect, and they found a friend for a lifetime. Fortunately for our students, he has no plans to retire.
What a joy to witness those reunions! This is what caring about youth is all about.
