March 2020 continuing through today, most of us can and do say this has been the most challenging year of our lives. Our lives have been disrupted! Many have suffered job and other financial losses. Some have most certainly experienced illnesses and even deaths as a result of a disease that we didn’t understand but that kept us from loved ones. Who could have imagined that the entire United States would be quarantined, mandated to wear masks and that businesses, schools and sports would shut down across the entire nation!
Is there anyone who anticipated MONTHS of at-home learning for our students, during which they would face seemingly endless days online attempting to learn math, geography, health, writing, reading … all being taught by teachers suddenly facing an entirely new way of imparting knowledge! Let’s remember the parents who were suddenly thrust into the role of substitute teacher, teacher’s aide, all while trying to work from home and/or caring for younger children.
I seriously doubt that I need to go further with my descriptions. We all know the circumstances far too well.
It is important to be aware of the impact this “new world” has had on our children and youth. Some experience restlessness, irritability, difficulty in paying attention. Others may be anxious. Their routines have completely morphed to isolated circumstances. They miss friends and family members. Parents, it’s likely that you’re under stress — for a host of reasons, and that may cause you to be less patient and possibly irritable. You’re juggling an immense amount of pressure and responsibility. Our kiddos are attuned to that irritability and stress.
Since all of us have found ourselves much more glued to electronic media, there is a great likelihood that our kids have also witnessed many violent social and political actions which coincided with the general timeline of the pandemic. It is part of our reality, but there is likely also some sensationalism and some misinformation that our young people see — and that the parents may not be aware of their seeing. Such televised actions can cause young people to feel unsettled and fearful.
One of the dramatic impacts of the quarantine is loneliness. With a return to the school environment there is improvement, but overall, kids have spent months without their friends. Friends provide a sense of belonging and support. That factor alone is significant. Couple that with the fact that kids likely don’t have a well-defined means of communicating their feelings, their loneliness is magnified.
So what do we do? As parents, family friends, extended family, we need to be intentional and consistent in our attention to young people, especially as we consider how to:
• Give them individual attention.
• Help them build their self-confidence.
• Take their ideas and opinions seriously.
• Set expectations for them AND follow through.
• Help them feel valued.
Remember, there is no one right answer. Use your instincts! Use your talents and enlist family members and friends to help!
You may also find it helpful to visit https://www.search-institute.org/relationships-check for a “relationship check-up”
Whatever you do, keep loving the young people in your life. Reach out to friends for support and understanding of the challenges. Finally, take care of yourself in these challenging times.
