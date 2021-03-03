From Jan. 4, 2020, through Feb. 27, 2021, 490,700 individuals in the U.S. died due to COVID-19 — and our entire world changed. I don’t need to detail these changes as every one of you readers, your family, friends and loved ones live these changes every day.
Cigarette smoking is responsible for more than 480,000 deaths per year in the United States, including more than 41,000 deaths resulting from secondhand smoke exposure. This is about one in five deaths annually, or 1,300 deaths every day. At the current rate among U.S. youth, 5.6 million of today’s Americans younger than 18 are expected to die prematurely from a smoking-related illness. We’ve made a few laws and instituted various regulations, but life goes on!
Two deadly circumstances with nearly the same mortality: we change the world for one, yet seem to accept the other. What is wrong with this picture?
In addition to cigarettes, today’s teens have fallen victim to the relatively new, sophisticated, popular and enticing products produced by Big Tobacco: e-cigarettes, vapes, vaping, Juul, Puff, and other similar products. While extremely popular Juul lost some momentum when, under pressure from the FDA due to the increased use by teens, Juul removed fruit flavors in 2018, but flavored Puff Bars came along to fill the gap.
All of these products contain a variety of harmful ingredients: cancer-causing chemicals, heavy metals such as nickel, tin and lead, ultrafine particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs, flavoring such as diacetyl, a chemical linked to a serious lung disease. Most contain nicotine; 100% of Juul and Puff Bars contain nicotine, with each pod or cartridge containing as much nicotine as an entire pack of 20 cigarettes. Its use is so easy that many teens report using an entire Juul or Puff Bar on the way to school. No way will their brains be ready for learning when they enter the school.
Nicotine is addictive! Like any addictive substance it can harm adolescent brain development, especially as related to attention, memory and learning. Just imagine the barriers that creates for teens in school. How can they possibly learn and function well when using nicotine products?
We cannot afford to let these circumstances go unchanged! Floyd County has a group of teens who are working to change these circumstances. VOICE Indiana is a statewide youth empowerment program whose mission is to engage, educate and empower young people to celebrate tobacco-free lifestyles. This includes learning about and sharing especially with teens and also with community members and leaders about the health hazards of vaping, smoking and all forms of tobacco; the decades of deceptive marketing by Big Tobacco, spending $293,000,000 per year JUST IN INDIANA, especially targeting teens, marginal and low-income populations; resources available to help stop individuals stop using tobacco products … and more.
VOICE is currently active in 20 Indiana countries, including Floyd.
Current activities are online due to Covid restrictions. We meet via zoom and utilize social media as major means of sharing. This is a great time to get involved. Floyd County VOICE is focusing on advocacy actions by sharing tobacco-related facts and concerns with decision-makers and also reaching out to other youth with opportunities for teen peers to advocate for changes.
If you are, or know, a Floyd County teen who would like to become involved in Floyd County VOICE, or you as an individual or business would like to support their efforts, contact Barbara Bridgwater at barbara@youthcount.com or call/text 502-876-2272.
Finally, for those who like statistics, consider these stats that contribute to high smoking/vaping rates and negative health consequences for all ages, including our youth:
• In Indiana alone, tobacco companies spend $293,000,000 per year marketing tobacco products.
• Indiana received $554.7 million (estimated) in revenue from tobacco settlement payments and taxes in fiscal year 2020. Of this, the state allocated $7.5 million in state funds to prevent and control tobacco use in fiscal year 2020.
• Indiana is ranked 38th in the U.S. for its cigarette tax of 99.5 cents per pack of 20 cigarettes (enacted July 2007), compared with the national average of $1.82.
• Indiana registered a 300% increase in vaping and using e-cigarettes from 2012 to 2018.
If these factors are not OK with you, let’s take action to change the circumstances!
