This column is all about teens. Before I share about them there are facts you should know about the dangerous and pervasive problem nicotine products, including cigarettes, vapes, JUULs and all forms of e-cigarettes, present to our young people. Afterward, we will crescendo to the work and efforts of incredible teens!
Nearly 1 in 4, 18.5%, of high school students in Indiana use some form of e-cigarette. When they inhale it’s called vaping and what is exhaled is called vapor. It is NOT water. The vapor is full of toxins: acetone, benzene, lead, formaldehyde, cadmium — and way more! Who would knowingly inhale those chemicals?
Recognizing that data isn’t regularly collected for kids under 12, it nevertheless appears the peak years for first trying to smoke are between the ages of 11 and 13! These are KIDS!
For years tobacco advertising was about the Marlboro Man using traditional cigarettes. Of course, they contained nicotine and people became addicted to smoking. Today’s products are light years beyond the cigarette and contain incredibly high levels of nicotine level! For the past couple of years JUUL was extremely popular with teens. Some students reported vaping an entire JUUL pod on the way to school. That one pod is the equivalent to an entire pack of cigarettes — 20 cigarettes! That was bad enough but Big Tobacco companies have ramped up their game and now make products with extreme amounts of nicotine. Local teens (ones mentioned below), as well as product sales, tell us that Puff Bars are overtaking the place of JUUL as the most favored vape. One bar has about 300 puffs and can contain as much nicotine as 2-3 packs of cigarettes! WHAT IS THAT DOING TO ANY USER — LET ALONE A TEEN?!
Nicotine is addictive! As with any other addictive product it produces addictive behaviors which impact, concentration, relationships, attention. Addictive behavior is “compulsive use or actions regardless of negative physical and social consequences and can give a temporary false and misleading sense of pleasure and causes a craving for continued use.” Our middle and high school students are increasingly using nicotine products.
NOW TO THE TEENS: Teens have tremendous energy, power, and influence on their peers. Thanks to Our Place Drug & Alcohol Education Services, Floyd County is one of 25 Indiana counties participating in VOICE, a component of the Tobacco Prevention & Cessation Commission under the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
Floyd VOICE team members are Grant Coleman, Jessica Renner, Myla Tissandier, Gavin Harris, Marin Higbie and Cadince Hamilton, all dynamic teens who bring an amazing mix of energy, ideas and skills.
These youth are eager, creative and enthusiastic. Regarding a recent Red Ribbon Week Kahoot designed and implemented by the teens, Renner stated, “We created the trivia game as a fun and engaging way to get information out to teens on the dangers of tobacco products. This was the first time we organized something like this, and we didn’t know what to expect. We had about 800 people participate, and we are thrilled with how smoothly it went. We hope that everyone who played learned something new.” The teens did it all and taught me a tremendous amount along the way!
Coleman offered this insight about his involvement: “Helping out with VOICE has revealed the true horrors that these lifestyle choices can make, and encouraged me to avoid going down that route at all costs. Helping to inform others has ultimately caused me to gain knowledge, and solidify my position on teen nicotine use.”
These young people have the opportunity to practice and enhance skills and experience opportunities in leadership, advocacy and planning, all while making a positive difference for peers. They are awesome!
