I am not describing muscles and physical strength. I am referring to the attitudes and behaviors that help our young people become resilient, self-sufficient, caring individuals. Do you remember those factors called the 40 Assets? I have talked about them for years!
Building stronger youth looks like the Mom who, as she walked into Dollar Tree a few days ago, was in earnest conversation with her two young children about what they needed to buy and how many dollars they had to spend. I passed them a couple of times and heard additional snippets of conversation: “We will need to decide what to buy, ‘this or that’ because we don’t have enough for both.” The children made the decisions. They checked out in front of me and the older child asked why they could not have purchased some additional items. The mom answered very calmly and matter-of-factly, reminding them they came in the store with $18 to spend, had made choices as they shopped, had spent their budget, and now had to stop shopping. What a joy to hear this conversation! I’ll leave it to your imagination to think about the different scenarios that could have occurred, but this mom taught her children an important lesson.
Keeping youth healthy is a huge part of making them strong. For many months I have been working with a group of caring teens who feel passionately about sharing the dangers of all tobacco usage, including vaping, e-cigs and JUUL, with other teens, believing that far too many youth view this use as harmless. Originally their action plans included many opportunities within school and the community. Many factors have negatively impacted that approach for the past several months. Despite such hurdles, the teens are eager to resume their goal of helping other youth build resistance skills that will help keep them safe.
Building strong youth looks like the teachers, school bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians … and each and every person working within our schools, working tremendous hours, learning new skills, adjusting schedules and so much more to help our children learn — using a myriad of new methods and working around ever-changing circumstances. Through it all, they still manage to encourage the students and show that they care about them.
Along these lines, we have so many parents helping their students learn responsibility as they reinforce skills, attitudes and habits needed to successfully navigate the NTI (non-traditional instruction) that most students face as a routine part of their education. Young people need this encouragement and support.
Another aspect of building strong youth looks like a couple I know who find regular opportunities to take their teen daughters on nature outings and camping as they explore the beauty and wonder of the great outdoors — while also spending quality family time together.
Finally, I simply ask you to think about these additional skills which are of great relevance in helping young people become strong and resilient:
• that they have knowledge of and comfort with people of different cultural/racial/ethnic backgrounds;
• that they can resist negative peer pressure and dangerous situations; and
• that they seek to resolve conflict nonviolently.
Thank you for caring about our young people! Keep taking action to help them grow up strong and resilient!
