JEFFERSONVILLE — To show gratitude for their volunteers, Youth Link held an appreciation breakfast Tuesday for the people who read to students in their 321 Read program.
321 Read is a program that pairs a volunteer with a struggling reader for a one-on-one weekly session where the volunteer reads to and with the student. Once the volunteer is matched with a student, they follow them through the first, second and third grades.
Each session, the volunteer gives a new book to the student to keep and read whenever they please.
The program is available in 10 different schools with 55 volunteers working with 71 students spending a total of 1,179 hours together reading in the 2022-2023 school year. Youth Link has also given $5,895 worth of books to students this past school year.
“I think what we’re doing is priceless,” said Charlie Mensching, a 321 Read volunteer. “You can’t put a dollar sign on it, it’s just people that want to be kind to other people.”
Three words to sum up the 321 Read program are time, patience and perseverance, Mensching added.
“My daughter got me into this program a number of years ago, I started at Northaven and now I’m at Franklin Square,” said Denise Burton, a 321 Read volunteer. “My Mother got sick and I have to drop out for a year… I lost my daughter and I feel like this is something that I have to do. She loved this program.”
Going into a classroom and hearing the student she works with say “Mrs. Denise! Mrs. Denise!” fills a void in her heart, Burton said.
“And to see our progress, I absolutely love it,” Burton said. “It’s just good to be able to give to somebody else.”
Many of the volunteers saw this program as a way to help children in need and to have an impact on them and their lives, not just as a way to help them read.
“I always remind them to be good citizens, I remind them to be good to their mom, I remind them to be good in their classroom,” said Dianne Wisman. “I also kind of treat them like they’re my grandchildren. I’ve gotten them to where they know to give me hugs and I’ve got nicknames for them.”
Wisman tells the children she helps about her travels around the world and how she was able to do that from reading and learning. She tells the children that if they learn to read and learn as much as they can, they will be able to travel just like she did.
“I’m hoping that all round, that I’m making a better human being,” Wisman said.
For those interested in volunteering reach out to Michelle Allen, Youth Link’s Director of Programming, at mallen@youthlinksi.org.
