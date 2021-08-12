CLARK COUNTY — A grant is supporting a local organization’s work to provide accessible therapy in schools as students face an increased need for mental health services.
Youth Link Southern Indiana has received a $25,000 grant from the Zotech Foundation, the philanthropic body of the Zotech Partners corporation, to support its partnership with Centerstone to offer school-based mental health to Clark County students.
Tabitha Underwood, executive director of Youth Link Southern Indiana, said the organization’s purpose is to “break down barriers for students in Clark County,” which includes caring for their mental health. The grant covers nearly a quarter of the organization’s budget for mental health services, and it will allow them to continue the same services for local students.
The partnership serves all four school districts in Clark County at 15 schools. Therapists are available to students during the school day. If students do not have insurance, are underinsured or have high deductibles, Youth Link Southern Indiana will step in to cover the cost.
Youth Link Southern Indiana was formerly named Communities in Schools of Clark County but recently rebranded. It is no longer affiliated with the national Communities in Schools foundation but offers the same programming and staffing.
Last year, about 550 Clark County students received therapy services through the partnership, Underwood said.
The program helps break down barriers for students, whether it’s transportation, stigma or financial factors that may make it difficult to access mental health services, she said.
Kati Guernsey, director of Children & Family Services at Centerstone, said the struggles children are facing this year show the importance of continuing its partnership with Youth Link Southern Indiana and local schools.
Many students are facing anxiety as they return to school, including those who completed virtual last year but are now back in-person. Students are struggling academically and socially, and Centerstone staff has noticed students experiencing panic attacks.
Depression has also been a major issue, and some kids have faced trauma and grief during the pandemic, including those who have lost family members to COVID-19, Guernsey said.
The uncertainty associated with COVID-19 protocols can also be a stressor.
“We do feel we are needed more than ever just dealing with the aftermath of having been quarantined and having been virtual learning and just coming back,” Guernsey said.
The partnership is an “easy, effective way” to provide services that are much needed in the community, she said.
Underwood said it is meaningful to receive the statewide grant from Zotech, and the organization will continue to seek funding sources to continue and possibly expand mental health services at local schools.
“It really means a lot that they invested in our organization and invested in the impact we can make in Clark County,” she said.
