NEW ALBANY — Nonprofits with programs and projects that benefit youth in Clark and Floyd counties can apply for funding through the Community Foundation’s Youth Philanthropy Council (YPC) Grants Program beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
Each year, the Youth Philanthropy Council, a program of the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana, accepts grant applications from nonprofits in Clark and Floyd counties. Nonprofits can apply for up to $1,000. The deadline for applications is noon on Jan. 31, 2022.
“This grant cycle is a way for the Foundation to help young people develop the skills to evaluate projects worthy of investment and to help them learn to be good stewards of funds,” said Crystal Gunther, Senior Director of Community Philanthropy. “Equally important, it aids the nonprofits in our community supporting youth and youth-related programs.”
Projects should meet one of the following objectives specific to youth: promote healthy development and a safe environment; provide opportunities to benefit the community; develop the skills of young people or develop positive relationships between youth and adults. While not required, there is a preference for organizations that involve youth in the planning and implementation of the program or project.
The application is available through the Foundation’s website - www.CFSouthernIndiana.com - by clicking on YPC Grants. Organizations which have previously received funding from the Youth Philanthropy Council should expend all previous funds and complete their final report before applying for another grant.
The Youth Philanthropy Council is comprised of students in grades 9-12 from high schools in Clark and Floyd counties and is designed to encourage youth to give and serve in their communities and make philanthropy a habit for future generations. The youth work with adult volunteers and learn about servant leadership, volunteerism, and the important role philanthropy plays in our community. The council members will review the nonprofit grant applications submitted in January and make award decisions in late spring. To date, the YPC has made grants totaling more than $145,000.
For more information on the Youth Philanthropy Council, call Crystal Gunther at (812) 948-4662 or visit www.CFSouthernIndiana.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.