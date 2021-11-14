SOUTHERN INDIANA — Floyds Knobs resident Leslie Sellers experienced a sense of relief Friday afternoon as three of her children received their COVID-19 vaccines.
Her 13-year-old son, Wyatt, had already received his vaccine, but 6-year-old Maggie, 9-year-old Oliver and 11-year-old Addie received their first shots at Growing Kids Pediatrics in New Albany.
“I’m not as worried,” Sellers said. “It’s exciting being protected. Maybe we can get back to normal sooner rather than later.”
Local agencies and health care providers have been ramping up vaccination efforts after the federal approval of the Pfizer low-dose vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11, and health officials say the initial turnout has been strong over the past week.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris has been pleased with the turnout since the health department began offering walk-ins for the pediatric vaccine last Thursday. The department has also offered pop-up clinics, including one last Saturday at Silver Street and a Wednesday clinic at Indiana University Southeast.
As of Friday afternoon, the Floyd County Health Department had either given or booked appointments for 400 of its 600 doses of the vaccine for kids age 5 to 11, and it will receive another 350 doses next week.
“I think for the early stages, it’s been what we’ve expected,” Harris said. “I knew there were parents who wanted their kids to get the vaccine, including kids with chronic medical problems who have a high necessity of getting the vaccine, so we expected a lot of initial interest.”
In addition to children with conditions such as asthma and seizures, “a fair share” have been kids without chronic medical conditions, he said.
“That is satisfying, because that means citizens in the county realize this vaccine is an opportunity to lower the reservoir and protect more of the herd — it brings us closer to ending the COVID problem,” Harris said.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said the turnout for the vaccinations has been a bit higher than he expected. More than 300 kids ages 5 to 11 had been vaccinated by the Clark County Health Department, which doesn’t include those who received the vaccine from other sites.
“It’s been a good turnout so far,” he said. “Many people I’ve talked to express relief, because they don’t want to worry about their kids getting quarantined or getting sick.”
Several pop-up clinics have been planned in Floyd and Clark counties to give the vaccines for ages 5 to 11. Yazel said the goal is to break down barriers for families, including those without access to transportation.
Harris said the Floyd County Health Department also plans to coordinate clinics with local schools but has not yet scheduled any.
Growing Kids Pediatrics has seen a strong turnout from families since they started giving out the vaccine last Friday. The office has been giving nearly 20 shots a day to kids in the ages 5 to 11 group, according to Atasha Fulton, medical assistant at Growing Kids.
“Honestly, our schedule has been full since last Friday up to [this Friday],” Fulton said. “It’s been nonstop every 10 minutes with only a 20-minute break here and there.”
Dr. Christy Lane, pediatrician at Growing Kids, has been a strong advocate for COVID-19 vaccinations. She and several of her children, including her 5-year-old, have been involved in Pfizer clinical vaccine trials.
Lane said many express fear and distrust when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations, but she emphasizes the safety and efficacy of the vaccine for children and adults.
“When you look at something like this, you just have to look at the evidence and data, because science should not be political — it is what it is,” Lane said. “And so looking for what has been presented regarding the vaccines, they are very safe and very effective, and this is the way to protect the kids.”
Lane said she feels the “burden of this pandemic has been shouldered on this generation of children, when it should never have been.” She noted the negative impact of school closures and quarantines on children, including the social and emotional effects.
Ages 40 and younger are the population least likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and they are the group most likely to have kids ages 5 to 11, she explained. Children “have to live through parents’ choices,” Lane said, and if the parents did not get vaccinated against COVID-19 themselves, they likely will not have their children vaccinated.
As a pediatrician, Lane will continue encouraging families to get vaccinated and explaining the science behind the vaccine. This includes posting educational posts and videos on the Growing Kids Pediatrics Facebook page.
Yazel said there are many reasons for kids to receive the vaccine, including preventing long-term COVID-19 symptoms that may linger months after contracting the virus. He notes that myocarditis in children is an extremely rare side effect of the vaccine, but the risk is much higher if they actually get COVID-19.
Especially as the holidays approach, getting the vaccine can help protect the high risk as families visit for the holidays, Yazel said, and the vaccine will help keep students in school.
“It gives one more option for parents to protect their kids,” he said.
Sellersburg resident Megan Stofer faced tears of relief after her 7-year-old son, Beckett, received his first shot last week. Her family has remained mostly isolated since the pandemic started, since they are at high risk for COVID-19, she said.
Stofer has a genetic autoimmune disorder that puts her at risk of blood clots, and her husband has a genetic condition that can cause lung malfunction, as well as sudden death syndrome, which involves a series of issues that led to a cardiac arrest several years ago.
Due to these genetic conditions, they are also worried about their children, since they do not know the full extent of the risk for the kids.
Stofer said her son receiving the vaccine is an opportunity to “take a step forward to get back to some kind of normalcy,” whether it is having family gatherings or going back to school. Her 4-year-old, Adelaide, is too young to receive the vaccine.
“For us, it’s a huge big step forward, not just for our own home, but also for people we really love and care for to make sure we do our responsibility to keep them safe too,” she said.
Elise Huber, 10, was among the kids who received their Pfizer vaccine Thursday at Growing Kids Pediatrics. She is feeling good about receiving the shot, and she is looking forward to activities such as performing in Louisville Ballet’s “The Nutcracker.”
Her mother, Kelly Huber, said she feels “optimistic about the month ahead and the road ahead.” The family reached out to the pediatric practice the day after her children became eligible for the vaccine.
“I feel like we’re seeing a light at the end of tunnel at this point,” she said. “Elise’s two younger sisters got the shot Monday. Elise was quarantined back-to-back this school year, and she was in tears when we had to take her back home the second time. Things have been really hard on the students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.