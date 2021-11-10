SOUTHERN INDIANA — Every year, local student volunteers come together to help those in need during the holiday season.
Miles for Merry Miracles (M4MM) is preparing to kick off a series of community service events to collect and distribute Christmas gifts and food for local families. The student-led nonprofit, formed in 2008, partners with other organizations to provide holiday assistance.
Teresa Hebert, youth program director for M4MM, said the nonprofit is implementing several changes this year as the pandemic continues to affect operations, but the organization still has multiple events planned to serve struggling families during the holiday season.
Since the nonprofit was formed 14 years ago, it has served about 6,500 kids during the holidays, and students have volunteered a combined 70,000 hours, according to Hebert. Her son, Nick, started the organization as an Eagle Scout project when he was only 15 years old.
“Students find a love of volunteering,” Hebert said. “They find a purpose in life that’s bigger than themselves. A lot of them come to us for a 2-hour service commitment for school, and they take that and blow it up — they might end up with 400 volunteer hours in one year. It’s super amazing.”
Students and families typically gather at the beginning of December for a shopping day at the Walmart on Grant Line Road in New Albany, which involves tax-free shopping, special discounts and dedicated lanes for the volunteers as they buy clothing and toys to give local families.
However, this year's shopping event has been moved to an earlier date before Black Friday to prevent any problems that may arise due to supply chain issues, Hebert said. The event is scheduled Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The shopping event is in coordination with the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana’s Angel Tree program.
For the second year, M4MM is not presenting its annual holiday dinner due to the pandemic, but volunteers will help two community partners with contactless distribution of food, Hebert said.
On Dec. 4, M4MM volunteers will deliver gifts and meals to homes of families for the Kentucky Refugee Ministries, and on Dec. 11, volunteers will help with the Salvation Army’s drive-thru distribution of gifts.
M4MM’s usual 5K run also has been canceled this year due to the nonprofit's busy schedule this holiday season, according to Hebert.
M4MM involves about 10 to 12 local schools. Hebert said Rock Creek Community Academy in Sellersburg is one of the M4MM’s longest participating partners and a top collector for the nonprofit’s annual food drive.
The small school has a high percentage of student involvement with the organization, Hebert said, and students from the school have signed up for about 60 Angels for the Salvation Army this year. The school has donated thousands of canned goods in past years.
Jenna Rogers, a senior at Rock Creek, became a member of the M4MM leadership board this year, and she has been involved with the nonprofit since elementary school, including picking out gifts for the Angel Tree during the shopping day.
“Growing up, it’s always been something that I’ve done,” she said. “When I was little, I was always excited to go and help, and now that I’m older, I understand the premise of it. It’s special to me knowing my time is essentially helping to give people their Christmas, and I love being able to connect with the Angel I’m shopping for.”
This year, Rogers is excited to take on extra responsibilities, including helping out with distribution and behind-the-scenes work.
M4MM is focused on youth development and community development, and students learn skills such as leadership, collaboration, communication and budgeting, Hebert said.
“We’re providing opportunities for youth leaders to gain leadership skills so they can go into college and go into careers with knowledge of how to serve their community,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.