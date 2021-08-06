FLOYD COUNTY — A 137-lot subdivision off Old Vincennes Road is closer to becoming a reality after the Floyd County Commissioners approved this week a rezoning request for the developer.
Multiple Floyd County residents expressed concerns about drainage and overdevelopment Tuesday, but the commissioners voted 3-0 to reclassify the 21.9-acre tract from general commercial to residential urban.
Their voted followed a 9-0 vote by the Floyd County Plan Commission in favor of the subdivision, which will be called The Highlands.
Clayton Properties is the developer, and it's part of a larger homebuilding group. Scott Adams, vice president of land acquisition for Arbor Homes, a subsidiary of Clayton Properties, said the developer has worked with the county to ensure the subdivision will be a “win-win” for the community.
“We're looking for an outcome to this process that satisfies both the public as well as the private interests in the development of Floyds Knobs and the development of this property,” Adams said.
The design plan includes the installation of four stormwater detention basins and protection for existing waterways.
According to Adams, prices for the homes will range from $250,000 to $350,000, with options for size ranging from 1,200 to 3,200 square feet. Homes could be constructed and ready for occupancy by spring 2023.
According to Don Lopp, Floyd County's director of operations, there will be infrastructure improvements associated with the development.
Old Vincennes Road from Duffy Road to Tuscany Drive will be expanded to three lanes, and a traffic signal will be added at the Schreiber Road intersection, Lopp said.
He added that one of the reasons for the favorable recommendation from the plan commission was due to a Purdue University study showing a need for more homes, especially for seniors, in Floyd County.
But some of the residents who spoke said the houses will likely be occupied by families, and that traffic and flooding issues could be a result of the new development.
“I'm highly critical of these projects, especially the drainage proposals,” said Tim Finch, who lives off North Luther Road in an area adjacent to the future subdivision.
Floyd County resident PJ Moore said such developments defy the county's master plan as it pertains to growing certain areas for commercial use.
“The commissioners keep converting our limited commercial space to high-density subdivisions, replacing our most profitable uses with the most costly,” he said. “They must stop pretending they're encouraging commercial growth here and admit that they're content with Floyd County being nothing more than a bedroom community for Louisville's businesses and employers.”
While they asked some questions, the commissioners offer few comments about the proposal before approving the change.
