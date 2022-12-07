CLARK COUNTY — A zoning change approved by the Clarksville Town Council on Tuesday night makes way for Tri-Township Fire and Rescue to build a new station.
It will be located both in Sellersburg and Clarksville, as the parcels of land located at 600 Hamburg Way, the address of the new station, are actually in both places.
“For us to look at the next 50 years of growth in the community, we need to build a fire station that can sustain that growth,” said Tri-Township Fire Chief Amir Mousavi.
Tri-Township’s current fire station is located next door, at 601 Hamburg Way, and Mousavi said it was built several decades ago. No decisions have been made on what will be done with that structure after the new station is built.
“It no longer suits the needs of a modern fire protection district and fire department,” Musavi said. “For us to look at the next 50 years of growth in the community we need to build a station that can sustain that growth.”
Musavi said the project will likely start in 2024, but no definite date is set. The new station will be larger and have upgraded quarters for firefighters and firefighting equipment.
“So if you came to our station now and took a look and look and see our fire bay is very cramped, the doors were designed many years ago so they are very narrow,” Musavi said. “We don’t have good sleeping quarters. Our kitchen is very small as these departments grow with staffing and equipment you have to basically build a station for those needs.”
Tri-Township Fire and Rescue covers a large swath of Clark County. Tri-Township is also responsible for Deam Lake.
“So it’s about 64 square miles,” he said.
Mousavi said the entire cost of the project is to be determined and they’ll have a better idea of those details sometime next year. A bond was used to purchase the parcels of land needed for this project.
“This is a great community, the whole Clark County (area) is a great community,” he said. “Our area is growing.”
At the town council meeting, Councilman A.D. Stonecipher said the community is happy to see the growth.
“I appreciate your all’s service and I know you will be welcomed by everyone in the city with the growth of the department there,” Stonecipher said.
