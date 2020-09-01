NEW ALBANY — Floyd County Commissioners President Shawn Carruthers told representatives of Infinity Homes that he liked the “product’ the company is proposing to construct in Georgetown, but added that he wasn’t sold on the location.
When the time came for the commissioners to vote Tuesday on a proposed zoning change that would allow for 141 homes to be constructed, the body was unanimous in its opposition.
“When you look at the layout, it’s very dense,” Commissioner John Schellenberger said of how many homes could be added at the location based on the zoning change.
“That’s a lot of traffic for a road in that condition.”
Under the requested zoning change, about 77 acres along West Willis Road in Georgetown would be switched from rural residential to residential suburban. The Floyd County Plan Commission gave no recommendation on the zoning change during its Aug. 10 meeting.
Infinity Homes sought the rezoning and originally proposed building 157 houses on the site before reducing the number to 141. Under its current zoning, John Kraft, an attorney representing Infinity Homes, said 105 houses could be constructed at the location.
“Really it boils down to a slight increase in density,” said Jason Copperwaite, an engineer with Paul Primavera & Associations who was hired by the developer.
Residents living near the site showed up in large numbers to oppose the zoning change at the plan commission meeting and also for Tuesday’s vote.
Chris Pflederer pointed to the number of new housing units that have been allowed in that area since 2017 based on rezoning. He said there are still over 600 units that can be constructed there, as Pflederer spoke against the development based on traffic concerns and overcrowding of schools.
Kraft asked the commissioners to consider the basic criteria for a zoning change including the best use for a site. He alluded to the county’s comprehensive plan, which he said supports more development in that area which is close to Ind. 64.
“This is in a growth area,” he said.
During the plan commission meeting, Infinity Homes had agreed to provide funding for infrastructure improvements in the area where the subdivision would be located, though those suggestions weren’t part of the official report since there wasn’t a recommendation provided.
Commissioner Tim Kamer asked Kraft if the developer would consider reducing the number of lots to 80, but the attorney replied that by right, 105 houses could be constructed without the body’s approval.
Kamer made the motion to deny the zoning change. Among his comments, Kamer stated his disagreement with the number of houses proposed for the property as well as the size of each lot.
Schellenberger stated concerns over the width of Willis Road and whether adding more traffic there would be a good idea, and Carruthers agreed. He said that particular area raises some worries even though the general corridor is considered a prime place for growth.
“I feel like it’s an area where we want to see growth take place, but is the right spot in that area?” Carruthers said.
