JEFFERSONVILLE – By a 5-3 vote, the Jeffersonville City Council approved Monday a zoning change that will allow a developer to build up to 30 single-family homes at 3409-3410 Stenger Lane.
The vote comes after the Jeffersonville Plan Commission unanimously provided a favorable recommendation for the development during a June meeting.
The change shifts the properties from R1 single family residential-large lot to R3 single family residential-small lot. Under R1 designation, the minimum lot area for residential properties is 9,000 square feet. Under R3, the minimum lot area is 4,000 square feet, meaning more homes can be constructed on the Stenger Lane site with the change.
Due to utility easements and other undevelopable portions of the acreage, developer Jake Elder and city officials said the site will only hold up to 30 new homes even with the R3 designation. Council members supporting the change including Scott Hawkins said under the previous zoning, the developer could have built 22 or 23 homes on the site.
After listening to concerns from adjoining property owners, Hawkins said he will be “very critical” of the final plat when it comes back to the council for approval. He said he won’t support a “cut-through” addition on Stenger Lane that could bring additional traffic onto the narrow street from surrounding neighborhoods.
Hawkins and Council President Matt Owen said they ultimately supported the zoning change because there’s not a sizable difference in the number of homes that can be constructed on the site with the new designation.
“I don’t see the difference in the 23 homes and the 30 max, but I do implore the administration and our other boards to ensure this gets done correctly because we don’t want a cut-through on Stenger Lane. I think that’s highly inappropriate,” Owen said.
Hundreds of new homes are slated to be constructed on sites near Stenger Lane, which is located off Charlestown-Jeffersonville Pike, in separate projects. Concerned property owners cited traffic issues among other complaints when asking the council Monday to deny the zoning change.
“We are strongly against the rezoning. The residents of Stenger Lane aren’t being listened to or considered in this project,” said Melinda Ames, who presented the council with a petition opposing the rezoning which she said was signed by 10 of the 12 homeowners along Stenger Lane.
She added that the development would be “detrimental to our green space and our neighborhood.”
“We just find that building additional homes back there is going to destroy that area,” she said.
In its staff report, city plan commission officials said the rezoning fits with Jeffersonville’s comprehensive plan and is consistent with the Armstrong Farms subdivision directly to the south of the property.
“Staff recognizes that the project, as designed, will have some negative impacts on Stenger Lane,” officials wrote in the report. “It does, however, significantly improve street connectivity in the area and opens the door for future development in this area.”
Elder said the development will add home ownership opportunities in a fast-growing Jeffersonville. The homes will likely be marked from $250,000 to $350,000, he continued.
Elder said he met with a farm owner to the north of the property and agreed to address some concerns including adding a fence line.
The developer will also be required to construct a detention basin on-site to handle stormwater runoff.
“This is a real opportunity to have some home ownership in Jeffersonville,” Elder said.
Along with Owen and Hawkins, council members Joe Paris, Bill Burns and Dustin White voted in favor of the rezoning. Council members Donnie Croft, Steve Webb and Ron Ellis voted against it. Councilman Scott Anderson was absent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.