Zucchini squash is rich in vitamins, minerals and fiber.
It is abundant in markets and gardens this time of year. Since you can only eat so much sautéed zucchini, this recipe for Zucchini Boats adds variety and flavor and is impressive enough for company. Hollowing out the zucchini is the only part that takes a few extra minutes and with the nutritional benefits and low calories (only 33 for a medium zucchini), it is worth the extra time. Once you practice a bit, you will be surprised how easy it is.
This recipe serves as a delicious side dish by leaving meat out. Add meat to the filling and it becomes a satisfying main dish with lowered calories. It is a good way to use up small amounts of vegetables on hand by chopping them and including them in the filling. You can be creative and substitute your favorite veggies for the ones listed in the recipe. Select wider zucchini to leave plenty of room for the delicious filling.
Zucchini Boats
You will need:
• Four medium-sized zucchini squash, rinsed and cut in half lengthwise. Cut ¼ inch off both ends.
• Hollow the pulp out of the center of each squash with a spoon to make space for filling and save the pulp to use in the filling.
• 2 tablespoons olive or canola oil
• 1 sweet bell pepper, chopped into cubes
• ½ cup breadcrumbs
• One tablespoon parmesan cheese
• One can diced tomatoes or four fresh Roma tomatoes, rinsed and cubed.
• ½ cup sweet onion, diced
• Salt and pepper
• 1 teaspoon basil, chopped
• 1 teaspoon parsley
Steps:
• Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
• Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
• Grease a baking pan with canola oil and place zucchini halves in pan with cut sides up.
• Bake in the oven for 25 minutes and prick with a fork to test for doneness.
• Remove from oven and cool for five to ten minutes.
• Sauté bell peppers, bread crumbs, diced onion, diced tomatoes, herbs, and pulp from the squash in medium skillet, salt and pepper, with one-tablespoon oil until tender (about 5 minutes).
• Fill zucchini boats generously with filling mixture and place in oven.
• Bake for 20 to 25 minutes.
• Top with shredded parmesan cheese and serve at once.
This side dish makes eight servings and pairs well with grilled meat, crisp tossed salad or corn-on-the-cob, and hot bread. Refrigerate any leftovers within two hours for up to three days. This recipe tastes even better the second day!
Get more information about selecting and preparing vegetables by contacting Janet Steffens, Purdue Extension Educator, jsteffens@purdue.edu.
