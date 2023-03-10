The Piankeshaw Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is honored to present one of their members, Vicky Thresher Zuverink, as an Outstanding Woman in American History during Women’s History Month. This recognition is given to a member who has made significant contributions to Historic Preservation, Education, and Patriotism.
“As an Honorary DAR Vice President General for Life, Vicky has certainly earned her place in history,” said Piankeshaw Chapter Regent Shelly Doss. “She exemplifies the core of this award by her devotion to historic preservation – not just property, but family history. She has educated countless individuals through her work at the Scribner House and the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library.”
Zuverink has served DAR in many roles including National Vice Chair of the Christopher Columbus Essay contest. As a Piankeshaw Chapter member, she was a docent at the Scribner House for ten years and served as Chapter Regent from 1990-1992. She spoke to many groups about the house, and its place in New Albany history. She was president of the Southern Indiana Genealogical Society and worked in the Indiana History Room at the public library. She helped many people learn more about history and assisted them in their family quest. Zuverink has written over 500 columns for the News and Tribune and was recently honored with the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash award.
Zuverink was presented with this award on Thursday.
