JEFFERSONVILLE — There's no suspect in custody more than 72 hours after the shooting death of a woman in the parking lot of the Hallmark at Jeffersonville apartment complex.
Jeffersonville police said Thursday they're working around the clock to investigate the killing of La’Aundra Owens, who died Monday during a "barrage of gunfire."
Det. Sgt. Sam Moss said about 30 rounds were fired in the attack but could not reveal specifics of what kind of weapon was used.
He said the department believes this isn't a random shooting and " the focus needs to be on La’Aundra Owens and the tragic loss of her life."
"I want to be clear about that, we don't believe it was a random shooting that occurred or anything of that nature," he said. "It was a deliberate act. That is what we are focusing on right now. That's what all of our detectives are working on tirelessly."
Owens and another individual were inside of a vehicle at the time of the shooting and police said they believe the vehicle was the intended target of the shooting.
The victim died from "multiple" gunshots and police said the other occupant of the vehicle fled the scene.
Police said they have since spoken with the other occupant. This person is not in police custody at this time.
On Wednesday, police seized a vehicle they believe is connected to the shooting.
Two people were inside of the vehicle at the time and Sgt. Moss said Antonio Taylor was later arrested by JPD on charges unrelated to the homicide.
"What I can confirm is there was a vehicle stopped and seized by the JPD and we do believe it to be the suspect vehicle used in our homicide investigation," Det. Sgt. Moss said. "There were two occupants in that vehicle. Both of those were interviewed, brought back to the police department and interviewed. There was one of those occupants who was arrested and charged, however those offenses were unrelated to the homicide investigation."
According to the Clark County Jail bookings, Taylor was picked up on charges of motor vehicle theft, drug possession, deception, false government identification and a false identity statement.
Det. Sgt. Moss said the car used in Monday's shooting had returned to the area of the shooting when police seized it.
"The car was there again," he said.
Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to reach out to JPD and not post misinformation on social media.
"I know it's hard, it's hard to control what is said on social media, but the advice I would give is 'please, if anyone has information regarding any of these investigations, let's not put it on social media,'" Det. Sgt. Moss said.
An emotional scene unfolded Monday at the Hallmark at Jeffersonville apartments following the shooting.
Residents told the News and Tribune they don't feel safe allowing their children to play outside following the incident.
“I was sitting in my condominium watching TV and I heard crazy driving and lots of noise,” said a resident of the area who asked to be identified by the initials N.T.
He said he used to consider the area a good neighborhood and he’s lived in the nearby condominiums for about nine years.
“This used to be a safe neighborhood and how (can) someone go through at 10 a.m. (and shoot)?” he said. “The other thing that goes through my mind is (Monday) is the first day of school. Over there (near the shooting) the buses stop for school kids. And they’re all the time outside playing and I was just thinking, it’s Monday and it’s like the first day back (to school after fall break.) What would happen if those kids were around?”
N.T. was comforting family members as they came to the scene.
“(I) used to work with them, super nice family, super friendly family, just like a hardworking family,” he said. “When I saw them here and talked to them and they said what’s going on, that was the last thing that could come to my mind when they said that’s why she’s here.”
