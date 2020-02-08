BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY
Irvin, Rebecca, celebration of life to be held in the spring in Columbus
CLARK COUNTY
Clark, Linda Ruth 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Conrad, Scotty Gene 11 a.m. today, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Esarey, Sol “Tack” 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, New Albany
Pierce, Larry H. 11 a.m. today at Blue Lick Christian church
FLOYD COUNTY
Kannapel, Jeanette B. 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
