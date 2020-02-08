BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY

Irvin, Rebecca, celebration of life to be held in the spring in Columbus

CLARK COUNTY

Clark, Linda Ruth 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Conrad, Scotty Gene 11 a.m. today, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Esarey, Sol “Tack” 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, New Albany

Pierce, Larry H. 11 a.m. today at Blue Lick Christian church

FLOYD COUNTY

Kannapel, Jeanette B. 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

