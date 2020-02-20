CLARK COUNTY
Fitzpatrick, Sharon 3 p.m. Sunday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
King, Margie Olean 2 p.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Williams, James "Jim" Henry 2 p.m. Monday, at North Charlestown Church of God, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Atkins, Raymond Leo 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Hensley-Anderson, Stephanie M. memorial reception, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Leigh, Patricia Gay private service with Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Lenfert Jr., James A. 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Paul Campus of St. John Paul II Church, Sellersburg
Roberts, Charlotte Lee (Frick) 10:30 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
OUT OF STATE
Stubbins Jr., Milton 12 noon Saturday, at Christ Temple Apostolic Church, Louisville
