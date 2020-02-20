CLARK COUNTY

Fitzpatrick, Sharon 3 p.m. Sunday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

King, Margie Olean 2 p.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Williams, James "Jim" Henry 2 p.m. Monday, at North Charlestown Church of God, Charlestown

FLOYD COUNTY

Atkins, Raymond Leo 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Hensley-Anderson, Stephanie M. memorial reception, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Leigh, Patricia Gay private service with Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Lenfert Jr., James A. 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Paul Campus of St. John Paul II Church, Sellersburg

Roberts, Charlotte Lee (Frick) 10:30 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

OUT OF STATE

Stubbins Jr., Milton 12 noon Saturday, at Christ Temple Apostolic Church, Louisville

