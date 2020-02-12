FLOYD COUNTY
Baize, William C. 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Hattabaugh, Rebecca A. 3 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Page, Clara B. 9:30 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Shirley, Agnes Celestine 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
HARRISON COUNTY
Goodrich, Norma (Temple) cremation chosen with Love Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements
