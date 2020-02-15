CLARK COUNTY
Woods, Dewey 11 a.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Baize, William C. 2 p.m. today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Birdwell, Linda K. 11 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Hattabaugh, Rebecca A. 3 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Hicks, Rebecca Sue Hoeppner 12 noon Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Schindler, David Martin 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
OUT OF STATE
Elliott, Mildred Louise 11 a.m. Monday, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Franklin, TN
