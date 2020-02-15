CLARK COUNTY

Woods, Dewey 11 a.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Baize, William C. 2 p.m. today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Birdwell, Linda K. 11 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Hattabaugh, Rebecca A. 3 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Hicks, Rebecca Sue Hoeppner 12 noon Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Schindler, David Martin 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

OUT OF STATE

Elliott, Mildred Louise 11 a.m. Monday, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Franklin, TN

