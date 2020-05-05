NEW ALBANY — The Ogle Center — Southern Indiana’s center for the performing and visual arts on the campus of Indiana University Southeast in New Albany, will begin offering archive videos of live performances from previous seasons as a frеe service to the community during this period of social distancing and venue closures resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
Videos will be available for viewing for approximately one week and can be accessed via oglecenter.com. Users will simply be asked to provide a valid email address and their zip code in order to access the videos.
The first offering in this series will be from Nov. 6, 2015 by the acclaimed Washington, D.C. based tango music ensemble, QuinTango. The video of QuinTango’s Ogle Center Presents Series concert will be available through Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10 until 10 p.m.
In addition to the public concert, QuinTango was in residence at the Ogle Center as part of its Children & Family Series to present educational programs at several local elementary schools in addition to an educational concert at the Ogle Center on the morning of Nov. 6. The video of this educational program will be available from 10 a.m. on Monday, May 11 through 9 p.m. on Monday, May 18.
