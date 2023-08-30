Volunteers will gather Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon to clean up litter across the riverfront in Clark and Floyd counties. The local event is part of a multi-state effort led by the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO), which organizes volunteer events across six states.
The meet-up locations include the New Albany Amphitheatre, the Croghan Paddling Launch in Clarksville and Ashland Park in Clarksville. Trash bags and gloves will be provided at the event.
River Heritage Conservancy will lead the cleanup effort at Croghan Launch, a paddling launch site on Silver Creek that is part of the future Origin Park.
River Heritage Conservancy is partnering with a group from The Healing Place for the clean-up for the second year. The local organization provides services for people recovering from addiction.
Representatives from the Clark County Recycling District, will be educating people at Ashland Park about ways to keep water clean.
The Floyd County Stormwater and Floyd County Solid Waste departments will hand out educational materials at the New Albany riverfront. Organizers will provide a list of safety instructions at the beginning.
Everyone participating has to wear gloves and they are encouraged to wear long sleeves and long pants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.