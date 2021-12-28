Area genealogical societies continue to offer programs that are of interest to researchers. Some groups are returning to in-person meetings while others still offer the webinar format. The following workshops are a combination of both meeting styles.
‘PERSONS IN THE TREE’
The Falls of the Ohio Genealogy Society will meet on Thursday, Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library at 180 West Spring Street.
Bob Sterrett will present “Persons in the Tree” and will discuss some of the people hiding in his family tree. Attendees may share stories of their own illustrious ancestors. Masks and/or vaccinations are highly recommended. A meet-and-greet will begin at 6:15 p.m. and refreshments will be served.
‘ESSENTIAL ONLINE PORTALS’
Kentucky Genealogical Society (KGS) will host “Essential Online Portals for Genealogy Research” on Thursday, Jan. 6 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at home on your computer.
Research portals make online records from many archives and libraries available in a single search. Created by librarians and archivists, these free online portals are available for archives, genealogy books, digital libraries, maps, newspapers, and other resources essential to Kentucky research. Learn how to find and search these genealogical goldmines. The program will be presented by Nancy Loe, a long-time genealogical librarian and archivist.
‘RESEARCHNG MINING RECORDS’
Another program from KYGS is about the occupation of mining. Hard work is required for this profession and our ancestors may have engaged in that line of work. Starting from the children who worked in mines up to the adults of today, mining records may provide a clue to your ancestor’s lives.
The Kentucky Genealogical Society welcomes back Peggy Lauritzen who will present “Dark as a Dungeon: Researching Mining Records” on Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at home on your computer.
Registration is required for each program. The fee is $15 for non-members and free for members. An individual yearly membership is $20 so joining KGS will save money if just two webinars are attended plus being able to enjoy other member benefits. Registration links may be found by going to the Society home page at https://kygs.org/
‘NATIVE AMERICAN LIFE’
The Louisville Genealogical Society (LGS) will have an in-person meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the LDS Church at 1000 S Hurstbourne Parkway (at Linn Station Road) in Louisville.
The program will be “Native American Life in Kentucky” and presented by Jerry Thornton also known as “2 Feather.” He has been active in Native American activities for over 30 years and was chosen over 15 years ago as leader of the Ohio River Native American Intertribal Community (ORNAIC), which meets in Taylorsville, Kentucky. He has shared his collection of artifacts and stories with many groups.
‘FAMILYSEARCH MEMORIES’
LGS will also host “FamilySearch Memories” presented by Nancy Simmons Roberson on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 1 pm as a Zoom. This program covers saving memories, photos, documents and other information to FamilySearch, a free genealogical website. Roberson has been a genealogist for over 50 years. Registration is required for this workshop. The registration link may be found at https://kylgs.org/