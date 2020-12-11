You notice light. Even in a well-lit room, a flash of light immediately captures attention. You may have seen late night cable television ads for garage lights that claim to be four times the brightness of an ordinary light. Energy efficient, the lights provide 3500 lumens of pure white light that will last a lifetime. We want our world lit brightly.
There is a stark contrast between darkness and light. The biblical account of creation begins with a universe that is dark and void. Into the midst of the darkness, God speaks, “Let there be light.” God saw that the light was good. Darkness in itself was not evil; it was just wrong. It is so much more difficult to navigate your way in the dark than it is when there is light.
Light has long been associated with the Messiah and used to celebrate the birth of Christ. Isaiah offers words of hope when he predicts, “The people walking in darkness have seen a great light. On those living in the land of the shadow of death a light has dawned” (Isaiah 9:2 NIV). Jesus said He was the light of the world, and that He had come “so that no one who believes should stay in darkness” (John 12:46 NIV).
We are thinking this month about ways we can incorporate traditions in a creative way this year, somehow overcoming the hardships and changes the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the celebration of the holidays. Last week we thought about Advent Calendars. Today our attention is focused on the use of light in our celebrations.
Christmas lights used to decorate and illuminate the Christmas trees constitute a portion of Christmas celebration. Traditions of light have been an important part of celebration of the holidays in the west. They can be seen in the festive services of Christmas, Candlemas, Christingle and Luminaria.
Christmas lights, along with other decorations, are traditionally put up on the first day of Advent. The lights are removed one of two days, the Twelfth Night and Candlemas. The latter ends traditional Christmas-Epiphany season for some denominations. Leaving lights and decorations up past this time was considered in poor taste.
While the burning of the Yule log traces back to 1184, the first recorded practice of placing candles on trees was said to have come from Germany about the year 1660. About 100 years later, the Pennsylvania Dutch brought the light stick, which was a large wooden pyramid lit with candles.
Harvard professor Charles Follen decorated an evergreen tree with candles for the first display of today’s Christmas tree in the United States. In 1892 Edward H. Johnson, a long-time supporter and partner of Thomas Edison, decided to hang Edison’s lights on a Christmas tree. The event was not covered by the press, but a small newspaper in Detroit ran a feature article on the event.
A decade later President Grover Cleveland put together an elaborate display upon a tree to please his three young daughters. General Electric began selling the first Christmas light kits in 1903. By the 1920s outdoor Christmas lights were becoming a tradition in town after town in the United States.
Advent wreaths and candles offer another chance to display light at the holiday season. Legend offers that Christians as far back as the Middle Ages used wreaths with candles during the Christmas season, historians place the first Advent wreath in the hands of an early 1800s pastor. Johann Hinrich Wichern was a Protestant pastor known for his mission work with urban poor in Germany. Children in his mission school would inquire each day about the number of days remaining until Christmas. In response to their questioning, Wichern fashioned a wreath from the wheel of a cart. The wheel had 20 red candles and 4 white ones. A candle was lit each day to help the children mark the time. The white candles were reserved for Sundays.
The idea of the Advent wreath reached the United States in the 1920s. Roman Catholics here began to adopt the tradition, probably learned from German Lutheran immigrants. Candles here represent the fragile light of hope in the middle of the darkness. A new candle is lit each week until all five candles are burning. The first purple or blue candle represents hope. It is known as the Prophecy Candle, especially remembering the words of Isaiah.
The second candle is also purple and represents faith. It is called the Bethlehem Candle as a reminder of the journey that took Mary and Joseph to the City of David. The census law required Joseph to travel to the city of his ancestors. The 90-mile journey was probably more than an inconvenience for the woman nearing the end of her pregnancy.
The third candle is pink and speaks of joy. It is called the Shepherd’s Candle. We are reminded of the joy that the entire world has experienced because of the birth of Jesus, as well as the joy that is in the hearts of the faithful. The fourth candle is another purple candle. The Angel’s Candle represents peace. It is to remind us of the message of the angels — peace on earth. The optional fifth candle is white and is known as Christ’s Candle and is lit on Christmas Day.
While you could be creative with the way you use these lights, during this COVID year you might want to add a new tradition to your Christmas celebration that is actually quite old. A simple, soft candlelight glows through brown paper bags filled with sand. Much of the American Southwest celebrate the Christmas season with the use of luminaria (festival lights) or farolitos (little lanterns).
The luminaria were used to light roadways and driveways in front of people’s homes. The Roman Catholic Church believed that the lights would guide the spirit of the Christ-child to people’s homes. In our day of medical turmoil, social unrest and political chaos, perhaps a guiding light to the pathway to our hearts would be a welcome addition to the season.
