Last Thursday was a day that goes down as one of the scariest days of my life. I got my COVID vaccine. I was terrified, truly. It was not something I wanted to do, it was something I had to do for my family, for my community, and for me. Most people think that is a pretty dramatic statement coming from someone who kind of lives life on the edge anyway, but it really isn’t. I have some serious allergies and I was truly scared of getting the vaccine.
My husband, my daughter, my son, my friends and Dr. Eric Yazel all convinced me it was not only the smartest thing to do, but also the safest thing to do. While I logically registered that, my heart was beating out of my chest as I got ready for the day. My cousin, Malia, was getting hers that day as well, only 10 minutes after mine. She offered to pick me up and I said yes because I thought if I did, I wouldn’t be able to back out. We would celebrate by going to lunch afterwards for her birthday.
I have to admit I was so scared I contacted the Doctor and asked if I should take two Benadryl just in case. He thought it would be a good idea considering my level of concern. So I did. We got to the Clark Memorial site at the old Hangar’s in the Medical Arts Building and the line was long and the place was full. The line went quickly and the staff was so professional. They were prompt and caring. When I told them how badly some of my reactions were they were so very attentive and asked me to wait longer after the shot, checking on me frequently. The shot went well, I didn’t even feel it. I did feel a bit woozy but I think that was my own fear and not the shot. We are scheduled for the third week of March for our return dosage.
We then went to First Watch and had a celebratory lunch for Malia’s birthday. The food was great and neither of us felt any kind of reaction. Malia took me home and I told Don I needed a nap; five and a half hours later I woke up (not the shot, the Benadryl). I put on my mask and went to the coffee shop, no reaction whatsoever. All the fear and I felt fine.
I still wear a mask and will until they tell me I don’t have to, but I do feel a lot safer on a personal level. I have four beautiful grandchildren I want to help raise; I needed that shot, and they needed for me to have that shot. I can’t let my own sense of relief go without statement. I have never felt more at ease with a difficult decision than with this one. I really did not want to take the shot. I had to be convinced. I am glad my family and friends were so persistent — they nagged, they discussed, they begged, and finally I relented.
We all have to take a deep breath and understand what we need to do clearly for our safety and the safety of others. None of us would intentionally hurt anyone, but could from neglect. I can’t say I am not sick of hearing about masks, isolating, and company coming over, but I can accept the fact that not everyone feels comfortable and not everyone has had a vaccination. I pray for the day when everyone has had one.
This pandemic has changed our lives forever, I have lost family members, friends and acquaintances. I have watched as my children have felt fear I never knew as a mother on just sending their kids to school. It has been painful to watch and very isolating.
On the upside, families are spending time together as they haven’t in many years. Their socialization is happening from their family unit right now and not from others. We are cooking at home, doing many new things together like watching our movies, and game boards have had a huge rejuvenation. Don and I even kept our season membership to Actor’s Theatre and watched the plays online.
As a social person it has been horrible but as a grateful mother and grandmother it has been necessary. I am so glad I have had the first round and will watch as you get the same opportunity. Please take it. This is a new world, a whole brave new world where we have to challenge ourselves to trust people we don’t know with our very lives. I’m glad I did.
In that I want to end with this thought: We are so blessed to have Dr. Yazel, the Clark County Health Department, Clark Memorial, the Fire Departments, First Responders, Police, Teachers, Nurses, Doctors and Social Services who all have stepped up to do a huge job with many hard hours attached. We owe you big time. Thanks and God Bless.
