I was having coffee recently at my favorite coffee shop in downtown Jeff (if you don’t know it’s Pearl Street, I would be glad to meet you there any time!) and a young lady joined me.
Lucy is an old soul and at her young age we have so much in common. That’s what I love about Pearl Street. You meet the nicest people there and you become almost instant friends. A coffee shop is good for that — it is a place that creates community.
Community is important, we live here, we work here, and we play here. We go home at night and we cook our supper, get showered and ready for work the next day or school or our responsibilities at home but we are busy nonetheless. We need places to stimulate our minds and to keep us connected to the outside world. When you meet people outside your circle, you circle expands and your community becomes so much larger. Like the wonderful retired professor who enlightens me when we talk, or the lady from New York who moved here years ago with her husband and who brings her Italian heritage to coffee when she comes, or the adult son of one of our local business owners and his wonderfully growing family.
Our community is growing and expanding every day. We have new business, new people, new development, and we will continue to evolve. We will need to expand our horizons even further as new people in a community creates the opportunity for leadership to grow. New faces will begin to serve us regionally in the political arena, in the professional community, in the church community, and in our everyday lives. As they do they will bring fresh new ideas and experiences to us and it will generate energy that will grow us into a stronger and more vibrant community.
I say all that because you can see all that just in the people running for office in this election. Melinda Mackenzie will be running for an at-large seat on the Jeffersonville council and is the lone woman in the race as well as being the lone woman to be a potential council person.
Evan Stoner is running as a young professional who has been active in this community since his early teen years and is running as the only African American candidate on the ballot for council.
They bring excitement, youth and a woman’s perspective, how exciting is that? They are not the only ones running but to me they are the standouts who are running. Both of them bring an educated, committed perspective and would enhance our leadership greatly. It is with pride I write this because I have known both for many years and have watched their growth and their commitment develop over the years.
Sometimes leadership isn’t about money, power or position. It is about staying the course, setting goals, working hard, and really wanting to benefit your community. We are blessed to have new people in our community that I believe will grow into leadership roles in time: Chris Palmer (the Alcove), Ben Gillette, a person who really understands community organizing, Beth Keeney who is established as the head of LifeSpring but is young enough to look forward to leading the way in this state on mental health issues and substance use disorders. Our future looks bright with the kind of leadership we have growing throughout the community.
We need their energy because we are growing extremely fast as a community. I remember when INAAP was not developed and look how that has evolved in a short 20 years, and it will continue to grow. There was a time when new housing development was sparse, today new development is moving so quickly your head spins. I spoke to someone today who owns housing that isn’t particularly new. He stressed that he could raise his prices because the going rate for rents was much higher than it used to be. I reminded him that they have shiny new apartments and he doesn’t and raising the rent should be about raising the quality of what you have to rent. A discussion needs to take place because the cost of housing is growing to levels that are not sustainable by many.
While things are going very well cautious and planned growth needs to be addressed so we don’t grow to fast or without planning for growing with the entire community in mind. Not everyone can afford $1,000 to $1,500 a month for rent, as a matter of fact, a great many cannot and leadership needs to help guide that process.
Growth is healthy, new innovative ideas are healthy, and so is continuity. We as a community need to plan for the future, live in the present and respect the past, learning from it all the way. In our beautiful river city with its long and winding riverfront we need to plan consistently, respect the land, and believe in each other. Things are certainly looking bright.
