I want to preface this column with a disclaimer. My husband hates being the subject of anything I write, but at Teresa Perkin’s insistence I am writing this one for him and all the other dads out there in celebration of Father’s Day.
Don is a handyman and can fix or repair everything so when he gets off work he will cut grass, plant in yards and so on. He has done that since our son was 12. Why? He works a full-time job and will retire from that this January. He became that guy with the lawnmower when our son was 12. We came home from work one day to 64 phone messages on the phone all wanting to have us cut the grass. We called one of the numbers back and the lady told us she had a flyer with our number on it for Me and You Lawn Service.
When our son got home he informed us he had started a business that day, Me and You. When Don asked who Me and You were, Christian answered, “me and you, Dad.”
Twenty years later and You (my husband) is still taking care of those lawns. Me quit a long time ago as he went to school and employment. It has made for lots of fun conversations at our house. The latest one at our house this past weekend. Don writes adventures he has in story form to the grandkids, he did so after a cherry picking adventure this past Saturday. Here is the story, any Dad who wants to can use it!
Grandpa’s Story: Picking Cherries
That was quite an adventure. I went over to pick cherries at a neighbor’s house. She lives next to St. Augustine’s in the big red brick house. The backyard is enclosed in a brick fence. The old cherry tree is there, it is very tall and is loaded with beautiful shiny red cherries, the kind that are tart and perfect in jams and cobblers. So, I grabbed the ladder and stood way up at the top so I could get the cherries. I couldn’t reach them from the ground. I threw the bad cherries on the ground. Some of them were partially eaten by something and I only wanted the ones that are perfect and seemed to glow in the light. That’s when I realized that birds were tweeting and carrying on, so I paused my picking to look around.
Robin Red Breasts were everywhere picking at the cherries I had thrown to the ground. Other Robin Red Breasts were in the tree complaining because I must have interrupted their cherry feast. Some of them grabbed the handle of my pail of picked cherries trying to make off with the whole lot. I told them that they could have the ones I threw away. They were OK with that.
I no longer heard the birds complaining, but after a while I heard little screeching sounds that kept getting louder and I noticed, closer, too. Here I was on the very top of my ladder and way up in the tree. All the leaves prevented me from seeing any further than where I could reach it was the sound of something like a stiff broom swept across a rock. I wondered if Robin Red Breasts had returned. But then suddenly I was surrounded by a menacing gang of city squirrels. They were all around me. I was startled but I stood my ground. One by one they ran up close into view, shook the limbs I held onto, and then ran out of view again. I realized the tree was full of squirrels and must have been why I stopped hearing the birds. Again, I stood my ground. I growled at them until they stopped challenging me. I didn’t let them stop me from filling my pail.
I soon got all I wanted and turned to climbed down and that’s when I noticed Jack Rabbit. He was over by the Italian Oregano and I swear he looked at me with a grin and, was obviously entertained by the close calls I had just experienced. I didn’t say anything to him and left. I was so rattled that I forgot to lock the gate as I left and had to go back later to secure it. I knew that a locked gate might prevent people from getting in the backyard with the cherry tree, but I now know that a whole community of Robin Red Breasts and City Squirrels were protecting the cherry tree, too. I count myself lucky that I got my cherries and that I got away safe and sound. Now it’s time to pit the cherries so Grandma Barbie can bake the cobbler.
So, kudos to my cherry warrior and all those dads who are willing to go the extra mile for us. Happy Father’s Day.
