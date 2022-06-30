The year was 1973 when Roe v. Wade happened and we were very young.
Idealistic, young, opinionated, and struggling to be in a country that professed freedom. It was very divisive — you were absolutely viewed as a heathen by those who opposed abortion and as a brave soldier by those who advocated for choice.
I was in the middle.
I couldn’t wrap my head around abortion. I came from a family of seven, my Dad was a minister, everybody I knew thought we were supposed to get married and have babies. But, fundamentally I knew something wasn’t right. For those of us who felt the need not to marry or have children there was a question mark — what to do?
For many it was about birth control, IUD’s, and condoms. For those with accidents that happened it was a lot hairier. We were so idealistic. We thought Roe v. Wade was the solution. It was about reproductive rights, about our freedom to choose what to do with our bodies, and for those in opposition it was much darker and more sinister. Some considered it legalized murder. What didn’t get addressed was the tragedy of the women who had self-aborted, many who died. Coat hangers, pills, cheap back alley abortions by people who knew how to do it — women died. That changed so dramatically after Roe v Wade. Contraception became more available, Planned Parenthood was a reality, education programs became the norm, and while it was somewhat effective, the babies just kept happening.Many into poverty. Some buried.
Over the years, I have heard women cry because they couldn’t support their children. I have helped them to be housed as have many others, like St. Elizabeth’s in its quest to encourage adoption or a better life for the mother should she choose to keep her child. The job was huge. I never expected it to be something we would have to discuss at these levels 50 years later.
On Wednesday I witnessed something pretty outstanding in Jeffersonville. Two amazing young women, Effie and Kate, (17 and 18 respectively) pulled together a rally for choice at Quartermaster Station with several hundred people in attendance. They did it in 24 hours. Young families with their children came in support, older women who had been affected by Roe v. Wade their entire lives came, men came, housewives, professionals, religious leaders on both sides of the issue came and all to say we cannot go back. We won’t go back.
Those two young women did what every elected leader in this and every community would envy. They galvanized a crowd of people, extremely large for this community, and stood up to power to express their conviction in the battle of a woman’s right to medical freedom.
This is only about abortion in a small sense of the word, it is fundamentally about a woman’s right to choose what she medically wants to do with her body. I was taught that when I die I would stand before my maker and be held accountable for my actions, my life, and what I had done with the gifts given to me. That is really the end of the story. All of us are made in the image of God if that is our belief system and in this country we embody that therefore we have to believe that individually we are given the right by God to live our lives the way we see fit and to answer to Him in the end. We have to obey the laws of the land, which is why Roe was attacked but make no mistake the battle isn’t really about abortion, it is about the medical freedom of a woman to choose what is best for her body. If we truly belief in our Christian ideology then we accept the fact that whatever wrong we have committed we will face when we see the face of God.
I watched as those young people rallied for their beliefs, as they passionately fought for those beliefs and I felt such hope. We don’t have to worry much about the future. The people in that crowd believe in this country and their right to stand for what they believe in, and they voiced that loudly and with conviction. They won’t stop here. They will register, they will vote, and they will become active members of our community. That is exciting. To see new leadership rise and begin to take shape is truly a sight to behold. To watch Kate and Effie take center stage in their quest for freedom and to hear the passion and conviction they both held was invigorating. I think this is going to be a very good year in Indiana. Flowers are blooming and so are people. Women coming into their own. I was proud.
