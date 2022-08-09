The last two weeks have been pretty tumultuous for many of my family members.
Our people are from Hazard, Kentucky. I am first generation Southern Indiana. So, as my grandmother would tell me growing up: “You are not a Hoosier. The seed was planted in Hazard. You are Kentucky birthed.”
I was always so taken aback by her adamancy on the subject. She was hilarious. If we were feisty and challenging it was “in our blood,” if we were laid back we had too much northern blood in our veins. She was very proud of her home, and so were we. I remember crossing the swinging bridge over the river that ran through Hazard and visiting aunts and uncles on the side of the hill.
My mom said when I was little my dad would carry me on his shoulders because I was afraid of the bridge. The hill was so plush and green I would ask dad where George was, and he would tell me to look hard. He would be swinging by on a grapevine just anytime — George of the Jungle of course.
We loved it there — the creeks, the hills — it was wild and beautiful. We really didn’t see the poverty. Our parents grew up there and they knew that poverty well but they were determined we never would. So when my mom was 8 months pregnant with me we moved to New Albany, barely three weeks later I was born at the old St. Edwards Hospital. The Hazard we knew wasn’t the Hazard my parents knew. Life was so very hard for them. My dad worked in those mines before joining the army. My grandfather was paralyzed in a mining accident, and my uncles all worked the mines.
While the poverty was real, so was the family. My grandmother would tell us, “All you got in this world is each other, don’t let that go.”
My Mom imparted that message as well to her seven kids. It is harder for us to comprehend than it was for her generation. Ours is a divided one, liberals (a few), conservatives (more), evangelical Christians, even more, and then I straggle in as the lone Catholic. While we are fervent defenders of our political views for the most part we love and respect each other greatly. There are of course exceptions to that rule! Still, as I watched the coverage of Hazard and the flooding my heart ached. They are a strong and resilient people and they will rebuild, but it will be hard. The schools were destroyed by the water. So many homes just gone, and lives lost. Even the strongest would find it hard to come back from that.
My cousin, Sonny, was the first to answer the phone to say “We are OK. It was pretty hairy but we’re all alive. Lots of damage,” he said, “But nothing we can’t handle. We still got each other.”
That pretty much sums it up for most of the people there. No matter how hard it gets, they still have each other and they cling to that more fiercely than they clung to each through those horrific storms. They will gather round the family who lost their four children and hold them close. They will help them rebuild and grieve. They will not leave them alone. That is perhaps what I remember most of my family from Hazard, that fierce dedication to family, both your own and your community family.
As a young professional I would do speeches for Toastmasters and blend my two grandmothers’ lives in a character called Ms. Oma (my Dad’s mother’s name). They would laugh as I described my wonder at this fancy place in Jeffersonville. I performed her once for my grandmother and she was so proud, “Why, Barbara Ann, you got your grandma Oma down to a tee.”
I didn’t tell her it was mostly her and only a little of grandma Oma who tended to be a bit less verbal!
The rebuilding of Hazard will be long and hard. The people there are strong and they will see it through but this time it will take so many more to help. They won’t ask for the help. They are a proud people. They will take what is offered and do the rest themselves. While many live in abject poverty to the person, they value life and family more than anything else. It will be interesting to watch and, I hope, to be a part of it somehow. I’m not quite sure how, I’m not as young as I used to be and certainly not a skilled tradesman, but I am sure there is some way I can help.
My mother would tease some of the neighborhood kids sometimes because ours was the gathering place. She like it that way because she could keep sight of her kids. She would tell the kids getting out of hand: “I didn’t take you for no raising but I sure will teach you if you don’t mind like one of my own.”
She meant that. You were always welcome in her home. Just mind your manners. Hazard is a place that instills that in their young. It’s still old-fashioned, and it’s still a place where you can be who you are without explanation. I hope they don’t lose that beauty in the rebuilding.
