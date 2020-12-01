The Sunday after Thanksgiving is one of my favorite times of the year. It is our tradition to put up the trees, trim them, and decorate for the Christmas season. It feels peaceful, calm, and like I am at home. I need that right now. COVID has invaded us in such an ugly way in this country, but many good things have come from it, too. People, lots of them, stayed home, cooked, played games, and enjoyed the company they could have without endangering others. We have yet to see what will happen from all the traveling that did occur, but certainly the uptick in the numbers has been a foreboding of what is yet to come. But on Sunday afternoon and evening, we decorated, watched Christmas movies, and listened to Christmas music.
All of us are ready for peace and quiet. All of us are ready for wellness and health. All of us are ready to move forward and to put COVID behind us. It will be a while. We have to be patient. This is going to take time and really hard work. I think of all the nurses and doctors who are in the hospitals, nursing homes, and rehab centers working around the clock who deserve not only our eternal gratitude, but also real efforts to reward their willingness to put their own lives (as well as their families) on the line to serve. I saw a meme on Facebook that said all nurses should have their student loans forgiven. I think so and along with them: teachers, police and fire personnel, EMTs, social workers in congregate living situations, and any other person who sacrificed to serve.
It isn’t good enough to talk about how grateful we are, we need to show them how grateful we are. Those of us who stayed in the warmth of our homes, celebrated with what little family we felt safe to celebrate with, need to step up. In Clark Country, if not the region, I think Dr. Yazel needs the keys to several cities. It isn’t often we get to say we know heroes. But we know heroes. Real people who put their lives on the line for our lives.
It kind of makes you think about redefining greatness in this country. Should we be paying homage to those who sit in powerful positions in Washington or Indianapolis, or should we reassess our ideas of what it is to be heroic? I would think it is a lot easier to earn quite a bit of money as a Representative, for example, who serves two years per term (after five years at age 62 they could collect full pension), so with six years of work they are basically fully vested and can either collect at 62 or defer until they are ready. A Senator serves for six years, so two terms makes him eligible. How out of sync with reality is that? The rest of us have to work a lifetime for retirement. I have always believed we do not need term limitations because the vote should be a natural term limitation; however, in light of the recent pandemic and the politics played with the American people, I will forever advocate now for term limitations.
When I think about how hard those teachers working in the field prepare for work in this period of our history and how little we pay them, how much we put them through to prove their capabilities, and how long they have to work to retire — it seems a bit of a contrast in values, doesn’t it? Why should a two-year Congressman serve 3 terms (six years) and get retirement, while teachers have to work a minimum of 20, pay for many of their own supplies, work without assistants, and put their life at risk during a pandemic? Is that really fair? Where are our priorities? We should be turning the tilted reality upside right again. The reality is that the true heroes, the everyday people who serve us as police, fire, EMTs, nurses and doctors should have salaries that reflect their worth.
Teachers need that, too. How do you ever figure out how to pay the people who educate your children, take care of them through the largest part of their waking hours, and who actually financially support that job as well because we underfund education? We need to stop, reassess, and adjust. Do we elect people to serve and if we do, after an election are they to serve everyone or just those who voted for them? I know the answer, but knowing it isn’t good enough; we need to hold them as accountable as we would hold teachers, nurses, doctors, and all those public servants who strive and sacrifice for us daily. Good decisions will be made when we start aligning our values with our votes. In the meantime, we have a lot to do in getting ready to help some very weary essential workers have just a semblance of Christmas. All of us need to be available to help them and their families. If we can’t physically, take a moment, send a card or a note, and just say thanks.
