Since 2015 Clark County Cares and its many partners have met weekly to educate and update each other on the drug epidemic in our region.
It started with 92 deaths in Clark County in 2015. We convened out of a desperate sorrow to find answers to a scourge that was killing so many in our community from all walks of life: rich, poor, young, old, male, female, educated, and those with little education. Some were old and some were young. Parents, the children of many we knew, and grandparents. The drugs really did not care who fell victim to their poison, so many of us who gathered did have ties to those who had lost their battle with drugs.
We decided not to become a nonprofit, we did not want to compete with existing agencies, we wanted to educate, inform, advocate, and build a system that would be more comprehensive in its approach to addiction and substance use disorder. Our primary course of education was always Drug Facts Week and we continue that effort today.
This year is no exception. Clark County Cares is presenting an exciting week and we invite you to participate with us by going to our Facebook page and reserving the spots you would like to attend so we have a real number for food and refreshments. We have had many great speakers over the years and this year is no exception. The calendar is full and we are so excited to offer you the opportunity to hear from our state officials as well as from Beth Macy, the author of the book “Dopesick” which has been made into a series on HULU as well.
Monday, Feb. 6, will kick off the event with a panel on the Misuse of substances in Clark County. Judge Brad Jacobs will moderate the panel and serve on it as well along with the following: Dr. Eric Yazel, the Clark County Health Department; Chief Ken Kavanaugh, the Jeffersonville Police Department; Barbara Anderson, Executive Director of Haven House Services on the impact on the family and housing insecurity that develops with addiction; Dr. Beth Keeney, LifeSprings Health Services as one of the primary providers of services in addiction treatment in the area; Coleen Nelms, a Peer Recovery Coach and the current Admissions Coordinator for Turning Point (LifeSprings) Recovery Center.
Tuesday, Feb. 7 (Clark County Cares, 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.) will present Understanding Promising Programs with Law Enforcement and Legal Systems encountering people with Substance Use Disorder (SUD). It will be live-streamed as well. Refreshments will be served. The location is facilitated by Phil Stucky, Executive Director of THRIVE and Judge Brad Jacobs. Learn about new programs and best practices in Indiana and Clark County: Brandon George, President of Indiana Issues Coalition and Vice President of Mental Health America (MHA); Jayme Whitaker, Vice President of Indiana Forensics Services, MHA; Doug Huntsinger, Indiana Director for Drug Prevention and Treatment; Attorney Andrew Adams; and local Judicial Programs. This program will be presented at the Jeffersonville Police Departments, 2218 E. 10th St. It will be live-streamed as well.
Wednesday Feb. 8, Clark County Cares will present and describe how national and state “Second Chance” Programs and policies benefit not only the employee but the workforce and community as well.
The time is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the location is Fetter Training Center, 1613 E. 10th St., Jeffersonville. Reservation required. Lunch is provided.
Thursday, Feb. 9, 12 to 2:30 p.m., Clark County Cares will present author Beth Macey, the award-winning author of “Dopesick” and “Raising Lazarus.” Ms. Macey will present her findings on what she describes as “hope, justice, and the future of America’s overdose crisis. Lunch is provided and reservations are required. The location is the Fetter Center in Jeffersonville at 1613 E. 10th St. with much appreciation to the Greater Clark County School Board and administration. Reservations should be made at: clarkincares@gmail.com. Please reserve by Feb. 3. Lunch is provided.
Thursday, Feb. 9, beginning at 6 p.m. Clark County Cares along with Clark Memorial Hospital will host their annual dinner and guest presentation by Jay Chaudhary, Director of Mental Health and Addiction, who will present the Behavioral Health Commission Report with a presentation on the changes this report will bring for community mental health services. A question and answer period with community partners and legislators will follow the report. Reservations are required and the address is Clark Memorial Hospital, 1220 Missouri Ave., Jeffersonville. Please reserve by Feb. 3. A light dinner will be provided by Clark Memorial Hospital.
Friday, Feb. 10, at 6 P.M. a Movie Screening of The Addicts Wake will be viewed. We are currently pursuing a site in Charlestown, and will send that information to you as you make your reservations. A light dinner will be provided.
Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is a fun day for families to learn about prevention-oriented services. The day will provide activities for children, door prizes, free food, games and information about positive programs for children in Clark County.
Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6 p.m. the candlelight vigil will be held at the Big Four Bridge to remember friends and family members lost and suffering from addiction.
It is an exciting week and we ask you to reserve your spots for every event to make it easier for us to manage the seats available. Clark County Cares is grateful for the ongoing support of the Jeffersonville City Council, The Clarksville Town Council, LifeSpring Health Systems, the City of Charlestown, the Jeffersonville Housing Authority, the Jeffersonville Police Department, Clark Memorial Hospital, and all of you who attend and support our activities. Remember make your reservations to: clarkincares@gmail.com by Feb. 3. We’ll see there!
