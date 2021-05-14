Home is where we center. It is the place we go to when we need to be ourselves. When I get home the first thing I do is kick off my shoes. Then on a pretty day, I sit on my porch and just breathe the air in slowly. I feel safe and ready to unwind. But what if I did not have that home? What if home was under a bridge or in a tent or in a doorway downtown? How would I ever find peace? Where would I ever know that wonderful feeling of safe peace? When we think of those wandering around town, without a home, without a place to be, I hope we think of them kindly. They never get to know a sense of peace or place that is what most of us call home.
For many Hoosiers that is being threatened. COVID left many jobless, without resources, and struggling to pay the bills. Now it is time to do that as we come out of the COVID cloud. But how do you do that when you haven’t been able to pay the rent or the mortgage for months, or have not been able to pay the full amount? It is hard and a thing many local people are facing.
A friend recently told me of a conversation with a banker, who said that bank alone was sitting on over 400 foreclosures due to COVID. That is one local bank. Can you imagine the banks that are national in makeup? Homeowners are scared right now because many did get behind, but there is help to be had through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Association in Indianapolis. If you are a homeowner in this area and in arrears on your mortgage — don’t wait, please contact them now. The website is: www.877gethope.org and you can apply online. Contact them before you face foreclosure. Banks don’t want to foreclose, but they can only wait so long for their money. Most want to help the homeowner resolve their housing dilemma, so communicate with them.
If you are a tenant and face eviction, know there are resources available to you as well through the Indiana Housing Finance Authority (IHCDA), which operates the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA). That program can assist up to 12 months on arrears and future payments on monthly rent. You can reach that by calling Indiana COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program at 1-800-872-0371 or applying online at www.ihcda.in.gov. This program is designed to avoid eviction and to assist someone in staying in place.
Know that resources are there, and they take time to process, so please don’t wait and apply for that help as soon as possible. If you do not have these issues, pass the information on to your church, your co-workers, or anyone you know who might need the help.
A sense of place is important to all of us. Losing that is traumatic and can result in troubling after-effects like depression, work instability and family separation. Do not let it get to this point. As you read this, perhaps it is not your issue, but the current data shows it is a prevalent issue for many Hoosiers.
Locally, renters and homeowners can go for assistance to the local township trustee in a crisis, but that is not for ongoing maintenance during a pandemic. The IHCDA program is and can assist households up to 12-24 months. So, call today for the help if you need it.
There are services besides the programs at IHCDA and the township trustees (12 trustees in Clark County and six in Floyd County). Jeffersonville/Clarksville can call 812-285-6240, Dale Popp or Dave Brewer at 812-948-5498; they can also guide you to the appropriate trustee if you live outside of their area.
In addition, the Community Action Agency of Southern Indiana provides emergency services for utilities and rent at 812-288-6451 (the rental assistance needs to start through the IHCDA portal) and weatherization assistance for homes in need of help physically. The Southern Indiana Coalition for the Homeless also offers a prevention program with IHCDA and can be reached 812-913-5173. Haven House Services at 812-284-3373 also works to stabilize your housing with advocacy and working to negotiate with banks or landlords.
It may seem like a lot of information, but no family has gone unscathed through this pandemic. We need to share information and resources consistently to avoid adding to an already overburdening number of homeless people in our community. It takes all of us working in unison to provide for those most in need. Please, do not wait. If you are behind or know someone who is, reach out now. After 40 years of work in this field, I can tell you firsthand the impact of losing your sense of place has on a person’s ability to function. In unison, let us help house the houseless and help those in need stay housed.
