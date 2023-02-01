Tyre Nichols was 29 years old. We should remember his name. It should ring with the same significance as Emmett Till.
A traffic stop should never be the reason for the death of an American man or woman. It cannot be an issue just of race because he was murdered by five police officers of his race. It is about the abuse of power and the misunderstanding of the role played by those who represent the law and those who break it — in Tyre Nichols’ death the roles were reversed in a manner of speaking.
The officers took the law into their own hands and became not just the police but the judge, jury and executioner. I watched the video in horror because her son was close to my son’s age and yet my son would probably never face the horror her son did. He is white. The unfairness in that statement should make all of us angry.
The law is supposed to be impartial and fair. It should mean the same for Black, white, male and female, but in so many instances it does not. Over the years I have watched, as many have, in silence at the unfairness of it all and the horror because it happens again and again. I hope this is the last time.
Countless lives were forever changed that day. Tyree Nichols’ family will never be the same; neither will the families of the five who killed him. I hope and pray that somehow this time something changes. I hope Mrs. Nichols can bury her son knowing his life is gone but that it will have a legacy, one where brutality and power are not mixed with law and order. One where change can occur that protect those who are stopped for minor issues and left dead.
In this community we are blessed. Our police officers must receive similar training but they are an important asset to our community. The same can be said of New Albany’s police force and Clarksville’s, actually of all our Southern Indiana communities. The sheriff’s department is stellar and provides us with the kind of assistance we need as citizens. To my knowledge that has never been in question. I remember when people marched here for Breonna Taylor. I had a conversation with Chief Kavanaugh at the time. I was alarmed at the Proud Boys’ presence and their guns. The Chief calmed my fears and said they had the right to peacefully protest just like I did. I responded that I didn’t come armed. His response was they were legally carrying their arms and being peaceful in their protest. I wasn’t sold but I respected the Chief’s perspective — we can’t pick and choose the law.
In difficult times in our community the police have stepped up with polite respect for our citizens. I believe it is that way in most of our communities and that is why the killing of Tyre Nichols is all the more chilling. When the system fails we have to face that and fix that. Something isn’t right when police killings happen at this level. It happens too much. It is time to ensure it stops. If that means we look at how to filter candidates at a stronger level, then we should do so. If that means we continue to have departments that look like the communities they serve, that too should be done. If it means we change the way we train, then change it we must. We should never have another death like Tyre Nichols.
I was told not to watch the video because it was too graphic. It was. But I felt a responsibility to watch it and to then say something about it. We all should. Memphis is not so far away. Breonna Taylor lived a few miles away.
To truly protect our communities we have to know that active participation is required. Please know I am in no way bashing the police, quite the opposite. A handful of people should not frame the way we feel about those hired to protect and defend. We should support those who have the difficult job of policing our communities and when something like this happens there should be no question that the price for breaking the law by those enforcing it is processed with the same rigor as any other citizen.
Peace of mind and the knowledge that your community and its citizenry are protected and served are important when choosing a community. Here we have that knowledge and we are safe and secure in that knowledge. Memphis, Indianapolis, Chicago, and so many other communities are faced with the issues we have not had to face and I pray we never will.
Tonight I pray for Nichols’ mother and her family and for the healing they need so badly. I also pray for the families of the five officers, their grief is as boundless as hers because they too have lost their sons, husbands, brothers and neighbors. The senselessness of it all is incomprehensible.
