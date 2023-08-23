He was a slight man, kind of stooped, he looked tired.
The bank had referred him to us to help because he was six months behind in his mortgage. He had a mountain of issues, a wife who had died, five adult children still living with him, one special needs. Limited income. He had lived in his home for 15 years. He was a nice man but overwhelmed with the needs he had to meet to keep his home. He was over six months behind in his mortgage.
Lots would have said move on, but that didn’t make sense to us. He had invested so much into the home and it was large enough to meet his family’s needs. The people at the bank like him, they wanted to see him succeed. The cost of caring for a sick person, the reduction in income, the pregnancy of a daughter all worked to exhaust a lot of the income which had reduced because his ability to work had decreased with his wife’s illness.
It was a bit overwhelming.
He was ready to work to keep it together and he did, so did the bank. He still lives there but it took a lot. We were able to get some of the house payments covered from donors, he and his family came up with two and the bank worked a refinance. It was exhausting but it came together. Not everyone who faces homelessness is in the streets, many are borderline in their own home. Not all are unemployed. He was fully employed by an employer that actually worked with us to help him. There are many like that.
The people we see daily are scared mostly. Scared of losing their housing, scared of losing their position in their community, just plain scared.
Most want what any of us want: home, a place to be, just a chance to have normal back in their lives. For whatever reason: illness, job loss, family dynamics, addiction, divorce, any number of things we all face in our daily lives. What they don’t have is the support system many of us do. Their extended family had died off, there were no grandparents to turn to for help, they went to a small church with limited ability to help, and the issues were multiple which means they were always putting out fires.
I say all of that to say this: These are just the folks we serve, more importantly they are your neighbors, friends, families, and churchmembers. We need to be more mindful of how we look at people and at how we label them.
They aren’t “the homeless,” they are somebody’s son, daughter, mother, father, sister, brother... you get the picture. So many times at the shelter family would reach out to say I really don’t want them to live here but we don’t know what else to do. That’s ok, that’s what programs are for, and families sometimes can’t do it alone. Perhaps the hardest to deal with are those recovering from substance use disorder (drugs or alcohol). It is hard to forgive the chaos created through addiction and the stress on the family you dwell in is enormous. Those who have experienced substance use disorder are high among the homeless, their recoveries are long, and the families are usually exhausted. It takes a holistic approach to healing and should include the family members who have been affected as well. It isn’t a singular disease.
In Clark County we have many resources, in Floyd as well but most of them are located in Jeffersonville, Clarksville, or New Albany. So, the folks living outside of those areas have to deal with not only the barriers created by addiction but the barriers created by a lack of resources where they live. They have to leave their community in many cases to get treatment. It is worth it but it makes the commitment to treatment that much harder.
It takes courage to face abject poverty and the stress of it often leads people to find comfort in substances that only give them temporary relief, much of it prescribed. Reaching out for help and admitting the problem is real is hard and requires courage, real courage. The commitment is a lifetime battle and has to be fought on a daily basis.
It is however, worth it. The freedom that comes from taking charge of your recovery is exhilarating. I have worked with many who have survived addiction and achieved much in their commitment to an ongoing recovery effort. So, to Melissa, Casey, Tony, Phil, and so many others I tip my hat. Your daily courage amazes me. I have all the respect in the world for your accomplishments and in your commitment to the world of recovery. Hats off to those who daily work and support the efforts of Clark County Cares and the courts that are actively involved. There is much to do and while much has been done, it is a hard battle that will require much more. By the way, the man in the story didn’t actively do street drugs but was prey to a pervasive disease we still have not figured out the key to, alcohol.
