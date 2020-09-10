As I write this, it's Labor Day. The working man’s holiday. Labor Day and COVID, this is one for the books. Backyard cookouts are minimal, last weekend for public pools isn’t happening, for the most part it is a quiet reflective holiday. I went to the pool and jogged in the water at the YMCA. I love that; it relaxes and soothes me and it always nets me 10,000 plus steps!
As I was leaving the Y I checked my messages and saw a Facebook page on several people in Clarksville talking about a man in a red robe walking down the road and talking to himself. The conversation was very kind and concerned, so I thought I would drive down the street and see if I could help. I couldn’t find him anywhere, but en route I saw four other obviously homeless men walking down the street. I wondered about their stories. They all have them you know. After working with and advocating for the homeless for many years, I have heard a few. Most are stories of sadness, loss, relationships gone, or mental health and addiction issues, all basically generating from sadness, loss, and relationships gone.
So much time has passed since Duley Perrin helped us start the shelter in 1985. Back then, the scourge wasn’t heroin, but crack cocaine reared its ugly head by the end of the '80s. The first people we served weren’t alcohol or drug addicted. They were women and children fleeing domestic violence because there was no place but Louisville to go to. By 1996 when the shelter experienced a fire, the population had changed, still a lot of women and children but also men and women single, trying to deal with addiction or illness and with limited income.
I say that to say this, it hasn’t changed a lot since then. The mentally ill are more prevalent now than they were during that time and there are no mental health facilities that do long-term inpatient treatment now locally. Hence the rise of those suffering mental illness on the streets. Families, exhausted and worn out, have to sever ties sometimes to survive. It is horrifically sad for all parties involved.
Thinking further I remembered an experiment I had done for the National Coalition for the Homeless. It was 1992 and Michael Stoops of the National Coalition challenged me to live on the streets of Indianapolis for three nights and four days to learn the issue personally and upfront. I did. It changed the way I looked at homelessness forever, and it made my commitment to ending it that much stronger. There were 20 of us, students, professionals, professors, and pastors, all going out in different sections of Indianapolis to experience firsthand what the people we served experienced every day.
At first it was exciting, almost like a club, but then we split off into groups of two with “homeless guides” who actually lived on the streets going with us to make sure we didn’t get lost or hurt. It was January and very cold.
The first night Brian Jones (retired IUS professor of Art) and I along with our homeless guide slept on the governor’s lawn (my idea) for a political statement as much as anything. It was also practical because I knew there was a really good bathroom in the hotel across the street. The guys on the street had told us the hotel staff would let us go in if it was late and the patrons didn’t see us. It was unbearably cold that night. We huddled together but nothing could keep us warm. I found a grate letting out steam but the homeless person with us said not to warm ourselves with it because we would get wet and the cold and wet could cause us to get sick; several had gotten pneumonia from the practice of grate warming.
The next day we had to panhandle. The Pan Am games were or had been in town, so our group decided to go to Pan Am Plaza. There was a teachers' convention there. Everybody had the apple stickers with their names and grade level on them. I gathered my courage and asked a lady if she could spare a a dollar; she spat on me. Almost 30 seconds later another woman walked up to me and put $20 in my hand and held it warmly in hers and said, “I am so sorry that just happened to you.” I cried. I cried a lot that weekend because at times it was too much to process. A few moments after she left I noticed a tall, graying, good-looking man walking across the Plaza. I said, “Hey, that’s Michael Groh, from Family Ties.” They all thought I was out of it. But I persisted and called out and said: “Hey, aren’t you Michael Groh? He said yes, I told him I loved his show and didn't ask for money, but he gave me a buck anyway. I looked at it and he asked what was wrong, I said: “How much do you get an episode?” He laughed and I walked away with $20.
That night we all reconvened for sharing time before we went to our last night out. I was the queen of panhandling and had garnered $140. I gave it to the guys from the street. The Coalition folks asked us for our feelings. I was honest. I was frightened and fearful the whole time. I had two young kids at home and at one time had been told to pick “my old man” or they would pick for me. Thank God Doc and Bryan were there because they protected me. I found that almost everyone experiencing homelessness was genuine, hopeful it would end, never expected to be there, came from all walks of life, and had at one time hopes and dreams.
Life had taken them to places they didn’t plan on going and many didn’t know how to get back, but all wanted to. They collectively missed being in a family, feeling safe, and sleeping in a real bed. They cried with me, they yelled at me for crying, and they loved me fiercely for being there with them. We have to address this issue in real ways in our collective communities. When all is said and done, we have to face a question at the end of our lives: “What did you do for the least of you?”
