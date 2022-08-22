There are some people who walk into your life and you know the minute you meet them they are special. I am blessed to have known quite a few of those people. Recently I lost such a man in my life.
Brett Steele Wilson died from cancer this month. Brett was larger than life. You knew when he walked into the room and you didn’t want him to leave. His life was full and he and Deb Henderson lived quietly in Jeffersonville. My first meeting was when they lived across from Wall Street Café (now Geraldine’s). They called me over to the front porch and asked me to sit. They wanted to ask me about the homeless they saw around the area and one man in particular, Joe.
It was the first of many conversations. Shortly Carolyn and Steve walked by and Deb said, “There goes my new best friend."
And they are. Carolyn and Steve, Deb and Brett. Even knowing he was dying from cancer he was determined to travel with the three of them to Paris. And so he did. When he said it, you just knew it was going to happen. I was so surprised because he was quite ill at the time but he was bound and determined to make that trip. He was also bound and determined to help Joe, even allowing him to sleep on the porch.
Brett was a man of the people. He loved life and it showed in the way he related to humanity. Joe was as important to him as any other person in the community and truth be told he found him more enjoyable than most. He was not afraid to walk among the poor and to serve them. I loved him for that. You don’t meet many Bretts in your life.
Brett's love of life was only equal to his love of his wife, Deb. He adored her. His pride was obvious and he would often talk of her. He loved her tenacity and her intellect. They made a lovely and welcoming home. He was a strong part of Clark County Cares and would work with us tirelessly until the cancer made that impossible. For those of us who loved him it was hard to watch. This wonderful man, full of life fighting for his life and doing it with such style and grace. His laughter was something I loved hearing. It would fill a room and if he weren’t in the room you could hear that laugh a mile away. It was pure and unadulterated, just like Brett Steele Wilson.
I remember when he was running for office once. There was an opportunity for people to speak about what they would do if they were elected. He unabashedly said he would help Barb and Haven House. I just hung my head because I knew that wasn’t going to help him. He didn’t care. Brett was being honest. He really felt homelessness was wrong and that it could be dealt with in real ways. That was another reason I loved my friend. His pure heart.
Jeffersonville lost a good person. We all lost a good friend. Steve lost a life buddy, because of their joint veterans status they would always celebrate together on Veterans Day. He loved getting the free food! It will be different without him in our lives, and for Deb especially hard. For Steve and Carolyn, Patricia and Dave, Don and I, his children and grandchildren, there will be a hole that is hard to fill. To all of us I would say we need to comfort each other by walking a little more like Brett. Always finding something good about somebody but not afraid to tell the truth about them, always filled with a wonderfully vibrant laugh, and always willing to warmly welcome a friend.
When we live life to the fullest we can always be thankful that when it is over and we depart people will remember the things that meant the most to us and try to make sure they do a little more to preserve some sense of fulfilling what we didn’t have time to finish. Like finding a real home for Joe. Like electing leadership that look at the entire community including the most vulnerable, and in giving 150% of ourselves to whatever our cause may be. I am going to miss Brett Steele Wilson.
