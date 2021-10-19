On Wednesday, the National Organization for Women and the National Coalition for the Homeless will be hosting a day of action to stop evictions by extending the moratorium and assisting people in paying back rent.
NCH and NOW both believe we must examine the damage that could be done to communities if hundreds are evicted with no real place to go. A whole new segment of homelessness could evolve and it would be catastrophic in some communities.
No one saw COVID-19 coming until it was here but since its inception we have known how catastrophic it is and that it spares no one. This country has lost 724,317 as of the writing of this column according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Controls. Employers were hit hard but so were employees. Exposure could mean death to a family so many began to reevaluate the way they lived.
For those living unhoused in this country that was not a luxury that could be afforded them. The reality of shelters, streets, soup kitchens and alleys/streets was all too real for many Americans. In many cases it was the first time as they were laid off because of work closures. While the unemployment benefits were generous sometimes signing up for them was difficult and the money didn’t come in until people were on the brink of losing their housing. The moratorium was all that saved them from homelessness.
While many would say that is all behind us I would caution you about thinking that way too soon. Colin Powell died Monday from COVID complications. Every day I hear of someone else who has passed. I say all of that to say while we have been protected from evictions, that is about to pass and with that thousands of people in this country could and will experience evictions if there is no extension.
Families will be affected in large numbers and from all walks of life. We can and we must deal with this with compassion and keep families housed at all costs. Wednesday will be a national day to voice our concerns and I hope that's what we do. Please call your local Congressional candidates and elected officials to voice your concern over this issue.
Rental assistance programs are available to assist families in staying in place. We just need to work together to make it happen. If you need help in rental assistance the place to start is ihcda.in.gov. Go to the area concerning rental assistance and evictions. You sign up in the portal and are then assigned an agency to work with you.
In November there will be a town hall discussion led by NCH on the housing crisis in the United States. This is a national issue and one that has serious consequences if left unchecked. The more unhoused families the more stress on the education system, the health care system, public assistance programs and public safety programs. We cannot continue to act as if this is a totally personal choice. It is not. Low wage jobs and out of touch housing costs with minimal housing support is the far larger issue and how to fix this has to become the dialogue of the day.
It does no one any good to see increased numbers of children in the homeless service delivery system. We have a lot to do in this country. We need to rebuild our infrastructure, we need to reengage those in the faith community in ways that will reach the most in need, and we have to identify creative ways to address Not in My Backyard (NIMBY) because it keeps affordable housing from being built and is an excuse for both elected officials and builders to abandon housing for those living below the poverty line. People are afraid of the people needing affordable housing but it is not a deserved reputation but an exaggerated excuse. Poverty is not a scourge. It is an economic condition that we have used as an excuse to look down on our neighbors and their children.
I remember being asked along with some others to make presentations before a local school. That day one of the other presenters told the kids their parents were working hard and they deserved to have nice things because of that. She also told them to be proud of the fact that they gave to the church and to their particular organization. I wasn’t sure how to approach that because I do believe we have a social obligation to care and work with the poor. So, I told the kids they had a responsibility to look at everyone the same and the kids in class who didn’t have the right clothes were as good as the best dressed kid in class. The kids got that, they got excited, they wanted to know how they could help, and there was nothing but a genuine desire to help in their questions.
That is always the case with the young. They aren’t jaded and in their innocence the world is good and everyone is deserving of help. I love talking to them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.