So much has gone on this week in the world.
Russia’s Vladimir Putin was challenged by his favorite mercenary. You have to wonder about the deal that was cut because just 24 hours later all is back to normal and the two were again working together, or so it appears.
In our own country we are positioning ourselves to begin the odious task of electing a new President. While it is a year away the gauntlet has been thrown and the players are all gathering in their positions. I used to get excited. I used to believe that people who rose to that level were good people with strong convictions who wanted to serve. I think that little bubble has been burst.
While I truly believe Joe Biden is a strong and good President, I also believe many will not accept him because of his age. I look around at the frontrunners and many are decent people but on the Republican side, they say Trump is the top contender. I don’t understand. Many are responding to Trump’s fundraising efforts on behalf of those who are being tried with the Insurrection. We watched it on TV. You know it really happened. It was nothing like I have ever seen in my life and while Trump didn’t go to the Capitol he asked them to meet him there, I heard him and so did most of you.
So, do we ignore our collective knowledge and move forward to make him a frontrunner or do we honor our heritage and protect our country?
I vote for the country. It is time for those of us who believe in what is right with our country to stand together, no matter our political persuasion. The world is a scary place right now and leadership from the United States is strongly needed. President Biden is well respected in the world but I am not naïve about the American voter. Many, including those in his own party, will either stay home or vote in the other direction. We cannot go backwards. I don’t think this country will survive another four years with Trump. If you do, you have forgotten the first four.
The rest of the world was totally confused, but we survived, our country did change, however. It became OK to mock people, it was OK to insult people and openly ridicule them, and it was common place to ridicule those who disagreed with those in power. What were we thinking? There have been many times when we disagreed in who was in power but we remained civil and respected each other. That is what democracy is about. Civil discourse, free elections and fair elections.
What are the main issues we need to deal with, because frankly I don’t want to hear about who isn’t fit for office or why that person is lying, or why Kamala shouldn’t be President. I want to hear the plans they have for returning America back to a country that commands respect. We have regained some of that during the last few years. I do not want us to go backwards. I don’t want to be used as a constituent to keep somebody out of hot water. I want decent hardworking people to be elected to serve us, not to be served by us. I want a President who will stand shoulder to shoulder with world leaders respectfully and without being compromised. I want the America I was taught about in school where no matter who the President is that is elected we as a people are comfortable with serving him/her, I want America back and respected. That’s all. Just the country we were raised to respect and serve.
