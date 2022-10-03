I took the picture one Saturday morning as I was getting my hair done at the Grapevine.
I have worked in the field of poverty and homelessness for many years but I was saddened and stunned when I looked across the street and saw the man covered up on a chilly morning on a bench in downtown Jeffersonville. I don’t know why I was stunned, it is a sight I see daily and one I know well. Perhaps when I am no longer stunned it will be time to stop working.
At any rate, the sadness that hit me was overwhelming. Jill had to talk me into a better frame of mind. I don’t think I will ever be able to look at people sleeping on benches, on gazebos, under overpasses, in the woods, or just randomly scattered throughout our regional community without feeling immense sadness. It isn’t just a Jeffersonville dilemma, it is in every community in this region. Ours is more likely to have more street people because there is easier access. But there are people in every community sleeping outside. In parks, including state parks, in the woods, behind churches where they feel safe, and anywhere they find a space.
There are many reasons as well: mental illness, addiction, poverty, abuse, and those issues are not easily resolvable. Several outside have strong family structures that want to support them but the individual just won’t allow it. Most have an income of some sort, either disability or day labor. But the sheer numbers demand a major investment in services.
LifeSprings has the Path Program; Catalyst shelters people and they are full almost every night (having run the shelter for 37 years I know well it is never empty); with the closing of the domestic violence shelter many sleep in cars or seek hotel assistance to escape violence; and while most of the public housing authorities are accepting applications, there are more people than units available.
Haven House Services, The System of Care for Clark and Floyd Counties, HOPE, Inc., the township trustees, LifeSprings, the Salvation Army, St. Elizabeth’s, the Coalition for the Homeless, and a myriad of churches deal with the issue daily but the volume just keeps going up. Why? Because we need truly affordable housing for the poor. An increase of Section 8 certificates, new affordable units designed for people at or below 50% of poverty, support systems that have increased capacity to handle the situation, and a will to change and end homelessness have to become paramount in the discussion for us to readily deal with it.
We need to ask the state for additional resources (as in more commitment to scattered site housing via subsidy or the development of truly affordable housing), and as a community if we feel shocked, chagrined, or saddened by the sight we need to step up and demand housing.
There are many solutions but political will has to be at the forefront. The words affordable housing are hollow right now for many. Just call around to the many apartment complexes and find out what that means. Two bedrooms starting at $900 to $1,100 isn’t affordable to many. We work daily with people spending their entire income on hotel rooms because they can’t afford the deposit and rent to be rehoused.
Recently we rehoused a working family and the prorated rent for a month at $ 940 per month and the balance of this month was $1,438. The deposit was $940 and the family paid that with their paycheck. Thank God we have a township trustee system to help meet basic need because they paid half and a myriad of people and churches pitched the rest together to finish the rent.
They are rehoused. They earn enough to pay rent and the children won’t have to leave their current educational requirements. This family was working, just not earning enough. Many would say get another job, work as long as you have to but who then raises the children? A compassionate society plans for its poor and assists them. We need people to work and to earn their own way but without a home we lose that workforce. People need a stable home to maintain viable employment. One walks hand in hand with the other.
It isn’t just about building more it’s about what we think is humane and just in our community. Do we need to complain about the unsightly blankets, sleeping bags, and garbage left behind or do we need to openly discuss solutions, put aside our differences, and use our collective talents to find a workable solution? I am often asked when I will retire. When I can walk through my community knowing the people I served for 40 years have a place to call home, that’s when.
