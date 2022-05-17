Hate is an ugly emotion.
It isn’t something we find natural, it develops and festers. It is an invasion of what is good in us. I believe in the innate goodness of human beings. Hate is learned, out of fear, out of a need for power because when we feel empowered, we feel invincible, but hate is not natural. It is bred in us and usually out of a lack of understanding and fear.
When I held my daughter for the first time I knew I could never again feel such joy, but after feeling that joy I also knew I had no room for hate. Her tiny face — her need for me made me understand my role.
As I have wept over the loss of life in Buffalo, New York I have mourned as if I knew them. And I did. So did you. The people who got up, got dressed, went to the grocery were made from the same cloth you and I were made from, and for those of us who profess Christianity, by the same God.
His age is what hit me the hardest. How does one so young hate so much? It could not have been of his making. He was groomed to hate at that level because evil walked into that store in Buffalo and massacred people.
We have grieved over others in school shootings, in theatres, in churches. But to experience it in someone’s daily routine, as simple as going to the store to pick something up was incomprehensible to me. The manifesto he left behind was vile but even viler is how that could have been groomed in someone. Who led him to that belief? We aren’t born with that, the innocent smile of a baby does not grow into that kind of evil.
I want something to happen, I want someone to stand accountable for this, not just that young man, but the people who taught him such hate. We are the human race, just surviving the world as we know it is hard enough but to work at eliminating people because of the color of their skin is incomprehensible.
Life is hard but it got so much harder when those shootings occurred. I was reeling over the Ukrainian people but this was here. This was not an outside force coming to do damage, this was one of our own attacking our own. This was genocide.
I was never so horrified, at least not recently. I remember getting physically ill when Rodney King was brutally beaten. I remember his words later: “People, can’t we just all get along?”
How can that happen while such venom walks among us? The world needs us to be strong and united but we aren’t right now. Somehow we have to become the America I always thought we were or at least could be.
“My country ‘tis of thee. Great land of liberty, of thee I sing."
After this weekend those words ring hollow. We have to face the fact that in our world we are struggling to understand where we fit. And somehow in that struggle an 18-year-old-boy, fresh from high school decided it would be OK to walk into a grocery store and open fire. In our America. This land belonged to the 10 who died as much as it belonged to the one who felt entitled to end their lives.
I have always believed in the goodness of mankind so tonight my soul hurts. I haven’t slept well since Saturday night, neither have a lot of people. We are finally coming to grips with the ugliness that has enveloped this country and I think people saw something, I hope they did anyway, that will shift us in a different direction.
You cannot build your house on hate, it will not stand. As we mourn those that died we also have to demand accountability, not just from the shooter but for those that enabled the shooting. The ones who sold him the guns, those that festered and taught him the hate, and those who ignored the signs. Their punishment may not be as severe as his but they need to know we understand he did not act alone.
He is a kid. A kid did that. When innocence dies, we all die a little. We have to talk about things like this because ignoring them only makes them stronger. As the families of the 10 who died so tragically grieve we need to grieve with them, we need to offer our commitment to them that we will collectively work to make sure this never happens again. We need to wrap our collective arms around them and hold them close in the knowledge that we are one as a people, a human race, a tapestry made by hands we can only imagine.
