I listened to 60 Minutes on Sunday. It was interesting. Dr. Anthony Fauci, under national security due to death threats, was reasonably speaking of the impact of COVID on our country and our world. He has always been forthright and firm in his delivery, in my opinion. You don’t have to like what he says but to ignore what he warns of could be a serious mistake. Discrediting medical professionals can have catastrophic consequences. That is being witnessed as our numbers of COVID explode again. Indiana and Kentucky both are surging with new cases and they are getting closer to home. Not to listen would be irresponsible and reveal much about the character of those not listening to the warnings. To purposely expose others to illness because you choose not to believe health care professionals should be punishable.
I spoke about a woman who approached me yelling that it was all a “hoax” and we would see after the election. The numbers will go down and so will the deaths, she said. I was appalled. As I listened to Dr. Fauci I wondered how he could even remain in his position with all of the threats, the mocking, and the only conclusion I could come to was that he is totally committed as a professional and a human being to seeing this thing through.
It became clear to me again when another person pointed out to me that mainstream media was biased and could not be trusted. Excuse me, this country is based on a free press, unencumbered by politics and objectionably reporting the facts. So, ABC, NBC, CBS and PBS as well as the BBC are accurate resources for reliable news; the following are not: FOX, MSNBC, CNN, and the circuses they present calling it news. It is dangerous and undermines the freedoms of this country because it isn’t based on fact but on their interpretation of the facts. We have to do better to inform ourselves. Do research. Read what is happening in D.C.; you can do that through newsletters from your Senators and Congressional Representatives. You can also do it by searching online for legislative briefings and visiting the websites of various national groups that post the decisions being made. It is our job as Americans to understand and participate with our government. When we fail to do so, things go amuck. That shouldn’t be lost on anyone right now.
It isn’t just about national politics, either. Decisions on a local level need to be monitored and watched and citizen input needs to happen. Our government is based on involvement. Again, on a state level the Institute for Working Families, Hoosier Action, and other advocacy groups are good about informing Hoosiers in an unbiased fashion. Please go online to their websites. Share your information and if you are going to have those unyielding family discussions, do it with information and not gossip or “polispeak.” It amazes me to hear from educated people that COVID is a hoax; it amazes me that so many believe distorted truths based on gossip and rumor.
I remember sitting with my father, who always made us watch the news and then discuss it with him. He was absolutely a news junkie. He hated FOX news. At the Veterans hospital when they turned it on while he was very sick, he was furious. “I didn’t live 80 years to let that poison into my head now.” He refused to be argued with and watched his beloved CBS. I say that because as families we leave our kids out of the discussion and yet they will grow into us. Introduce them to news, monitor it and discuss it, but stress the importance of a free and unbiased press. Watch or attend city and county council meetings, write letters to elected officials and to your local papers, let people know where you stand. Be counted.
I was so encouraged when I voted last week. The courthouse had a steady stream of people voting the afternoon I went. When I was talking to the clerk she said the numbers were record-breaking. It makes me feel like we are waking up as a community and a country and that we have finally figured out the political environment does impact us directly. I used to tell the people at the shelter to register and to vote because every decision the President made impacted where they slept, worked, how much they earned, and what kind of health care they would receive. That is the truth.
While we are at a fevered pitch right now politically, I hope the energy doesn’t disappear after the election. I hope we stay alert. Attend council meetings, challenge those who represent us to do just that, and work to oust them if they don’t. It is time to take our country back. Do yourselves a favor, go to the Jeffersonville Library, meet the new Director and check out the Constitution, read it, discuss it with your family. Your responsibility in this country requires your participation.
