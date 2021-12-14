The Affordable Housing discussion got even louder when the Charlestown City Council doubled down and voted against a project both the plan commission and the council voted unanimously for on the first go around.
What happened between the first vote and the last vote? What really changed? I spoke with one of the councilpersons and was told it wasn’t political, it was about location. But it was the same location that councilperson had approved earlier in two different arenas, so why the difference? I was confused and I must say a little angry about the situation.
I talked to both the mayor and the councilwoman who voted down what she previously voted for. This past month a lot happened and the issue was revisited. Finally leadership and compassion led the discussion and the project in Charlestown was approved to move forward.
Councilwoman Ruthie Jackson voted in favor of the project and those living in and moving to Charlestown will have an opportunity to live in safe, decent and affordable housing. Someone has to stand up and be counted on for the affordable housing issue in this region.
In the last two years eight locations for affordable housing have died. Everyone wants to end homelessness. How do you do that without housing that is affordable at 30-50% of the poverty level because Southern Indiana does have some poor people. It absolutely amazes me that effort after effort is introduced and time after time it is shot down. "Not here, not in my backyard" is the hue and cry.
I guess the question that should be begged is: If not here, then where? If not I, than who? I spoke to at least three people involved in this and heard different viewpoints from each. Location was the song of one while another spoke of the political tone to the vote, and still another felt dismayed at the loss of a project that would have provided quality housing and an attractive setting.
Charlestown is a pretty city. The city square is charming and lit up at Christmas and it is a regional display. It is however a community with 16.9% of its population living below the poverty level. Of those, 62% are 18-64, with 24% between 20-39 and 49% are above the age of 40%. So it is an aging population as only 28% are children or young adults (Statistics are from the Indiana Institute for Working Families and cites the Census Bureau as the source).
What does that mean? A diminishing workforce. Without new talent, new people, and a larger amount of working adults the economic impact on the community will be profound. So, this housing was a solution, not a problem. It would have given homes and accessibility to new people trying to land many of the jobs at River Ridge. Housing is an issue that will have to be dealt with realistically if we are to grow as a region. This vote showed that strong leadership means being willing to consider all the points, understand the reality of your community, and building for that reality.
The new project will not only bring new people to Charlestown, it will improve housing opportunities for those currently living there. A strong leader knows you can’t change a community by bringing new people in — you also have to improve the plight of those who currently make up the workforce and the community at large. It is not just about affordable, accessible, decent, and long-term housing solutions but also an investment in the future of the city, in attracting new people and securing new energy and strong possibilities.
We lose far more than we gain when we kill such efforts. If you want to resolve homelessness in this community you have to have safe, decent and affordable housing. It isn’t really rocket science. Housing stability resolves so many other issues: Employment instability; Recovery efforts; Crime Reduction; Educational Success (yes, it is easier to study and excel if you don’t sleep in a tent), and family stabilization.
Two strong women looked at their city from different eyes and worked to find a solution. One was willing to reconsider her vote and that took immense courage in today’s political climate so hats off to Councilwoman Jackson.
Mayor Treva Hodges stepped out and said we need this if our community is to grow. She showed the wisdom and acclaim it takes to rebuild your own community while preparing it for the future. Hats off to Mayor Hodges.
It is a tale of two women who really will help make Charlestown, Indiana a thriving, accessible community. Pandering to the Not in My Backyard mentality is not healthy. We have to have courage in building our region and that means sometimes doing what is right in spite of the politics of the situation.
I mean politics in the larger sense of the word as in pandering to the whims of a few to protect a base. Stepping out on an issue requires courage and sometimes means voting for something in spite of what those you represent want. Looking at the whole picture necessitates that and means that all involved elements were considered, both the benefits and the determents.
I see nothing wrong with the location and it would make for a perfect place for future employees from River Ridge to be picked up by transportation to take to work. For every negative, there is a positive.
Mayor Hodges and Councilwoman Jackson displayed calm, intelligence and concern for their community. They worked out their individual issues with the site and the project and voted to move it forward for the betterment of the community. It is a strong example of how good government can work if people stop, educate themselves and think of the total community and not just their own backyard.
