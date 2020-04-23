The last four weeks have been extremely enlightening. We have seen the best of people and now as the weariness of being cooped up and frightened settles in, we are beginning to see the worst in people. Angry voices trying to force us into prematurely opening up, starting to point fingers at people we fear are bringing the “virus” to us, challenging those who have spent countless hours trying to protect us. What are we thinking?
Without a doubt COVID-19 is not over. If we begin reopening now lots of efforts will be wasted. I am so happy Gov. Holcomb stated not before May 1 and then we will revisit the situation. I am also relieved that Gov. Beshear of Kentucky is giving his 5 p.m. briefings to keep us calm. His decisions are now being parlayed into political positioning. This is not the time for politics and anyone playing politics, publicly or privately, needs to hang their head in shame. Life is fragile; if we don’t know that now we never will.
The weather hitting so many through tornadoes, not only COVID but now homes being ravaged and dismantled. Here, we are blessed. Our weather has been good, most of us have comfortable homes to work and live from, and we are with our families unlike many of the essential workers in hospitals.
So much sacrifice has gone into the last few weeks. First responders (my son-in-law’s brother has been deployed to first the West Coast and then to New Jersey as medic), hospital personnel working hundreds of hours and sleeping away from their families, grocery store and restaurant personnel feeding us and taking care of our needs. We have much to be thankful for, we have much to appreciate, and in that we owe all of those sacrificing for us the kind of spirit that embodies them, from those working at the Health Department to the Police and Fire departments, Catalyst, and so many others. It is our responsibility.
We have been blessed in that, as well, people have been stepping up and making masks, delivering groceries to neighbors and strangers alike, folks putting food and books in the little libraries. So many good things have been happening.
But as they have been happening darker clouds are looming. Anger over our 2nd Amendment rights is taking over common sense. The beaches in Florida have reopened; they were packed in a photo I saw. In Indianapolis people gathered outside the Governor’s home. In Kentucky they called for his impeachment. I don’t think so; we all love Andy. Kentucky as a majority isn’t going to get rid of him, and they find calm and resiliency in him. Finally someone in Kentucky who actually puts the people first. The talk that people should step up, get on with it, and die if necessary is sheer idiocy. God gave us life and told us to protect it and use it to move His vision further, in that, He is the only one who should have input on whose time it is. Of course, you don’t see anyone saying that stepping up to do that, just trying to get the rest of us to cooperate!
There are those even using the virus as an excuse to push their agendas. Gun rights activists, political pundits, and even good Christian folk. I found it ironic that one of the signs on display at Gov. Holcomb’s home said: “My body, my choice.” Women have been saying that for years and it took COVID-19 for you to get that??? Lawsuits and threats brought by churches. I am so angry at that, if you don’t want to obey the “law of the land” give up your status as a nonprofit and I’ll have some serious respect for you.
On the local level so much has been done that is positive. People are working together more now than ever. Systems are being set up to make sure no one dies, the homeless are being prepared for, and plans have been approved to serve them while many groups continue to feed street people like Hip Hop Cares and We Are New Albany. Everybody trying to do their best to make things work. Catalyst Rescue Mission stepping up with a very strong plan to serve compassionately while protecting existing residents, another group with the Coalition to prepare for hotel/motel usage for people, and even broader group planning on post COVID-19 plans for those who will be at risk as they are faced with eviction after the response.
It is ever-changing and very fast moving. The plans meet new challenges daily. Strong and compassionate leadership is required to make it work because every life is important, every life. It is something to behold the amount of people working together to make it work. It is a privilege and an honor to be standing beside them. I’m not quite sure when we will be back up and running, but I do know when the time is right, Dr. Eric Yazel, through his daily dose of calm, will let us know.
Actually, as hopefully we bring COVID-19 to a close sooner rather than later, we will take the lessons learned and apply them daily. Politics will be changed, the future will look different, and we will find as a united people a stronger and more compassionate community.
