Growing up in Clark County was often hard because my family was of the Eastern Kentucky origin.
They lived in an area comprised largely of others from Eastern Kentucky so we had an upbringing that was filled with the traditions of Eastern Kentucky and the realities of Clarksville. There were seven of us. The house was always full of people because my Dad was a minister so on Sundays the house was full of church people, on Saturday family members came over, it was always a busy place.
I was a reader, loved books and still do. Reading was my way of traveling. It was also my way of understanding my world. When I turned 18 I moved out.
The first few months out were a little scary but the freedom I felt was unexplainable. I never went back home to live and my mother and I were very close. I think perhaps freedom is the thing I think is most important to all of us. The freedom to choose where we live and who with, the freedom to make choices about our bodies, the freedom to determine how educated we will be, and the freedom that allows us to choose who our family is, whether it be the biological family or the family of choice, and what role each of them will play in defining you.
As I work with people daily it is always amazing to me how so many have common characteristics: loneliness, fear of the unknown, a sense of not belonging or being detached from their families and friends, and most importantly the sense of loss as they realize how much freedom they have lost.
Poverty brings that, you know. You get trapped in the everyday chaos of survival and making ends meet. So much so that people often lose touch with themselves. One of my favorite things to say to people is “breathe,” just breathe. It seems to calm them and for many it allows them a moment to relax. Poverty is taxing on the body and the soul.
There are so many working so hard just to keep a roof over their heads and fearing every day that it will not be sustainable. I spoke with a judge this weekend who only confirmed what I already knew. Evictions are out of control. I’m trying to understand but it is hard. Most of the families are working or have a form of income they simply got behind. Sometimes it is a medical issue, sometimes a legal issue, oftentimes they just don’t make enough money, and then there are the times when it is plain poor planning. The hard part for me is the number of children affected or older people.
The freedom to be able to work, pay the bills, and live relatively stress free is hard for some folks. That number is growing.
People have an image of those who are homeless. It is often the guy living on the street or an encampment. Sometimes tripled or doubled up with family, or in the case of many, paying for hotel/motel lodging because they can’t get ahead enough to save the rent and deposit.
When I left the shelter to concentrate on working with those who were unsheltered or marginally housed it was because I could see a growing trend with rent prices escalating, evictions rising, and families breaking apart from the pressure of it all.
We need a comprehensive study of housing affordability and accessibility. It needs to be regional focus and communities should all participate and sign on with looking at those in all income brackets and how they are housed. It is not unimaginable that in one little corner of the state we could come together and become a model for the rest of the state just by erasing our boundaries on this one issue for the good of the many. The borders in Southern Indiana are seamless, you don’t know if you are from somewhere other than here where Jeff ends Clarksville begins. You can go to the Catholic High School in Clarksville yet drive less than a mile and be in New Albany. Living with that knowledge means we have the ability to ignore boundaries and develop a reasonable approach to affordable housing for every financial reality of those living in our community.
The freedom to own your own home or to live in a neighborhood you like and find affordable, or plan to rent then buy, or to choose to live in an apartment community should be seamless as well. School Choice is a reality, housing choice should be as well but that will take a strong organized effort on behalf of community leaders, those who build housing, and most importantly those who buy or rent that housing. That is after all what freedom is all about, the right to choose.
