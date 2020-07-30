The last few months have been the most agonizing of my entire life. I don’t think I am alone in that. COVID has separated us physically, frightened the bajeezus out of us, and turned us into mask-wearing people no longer able to touch each other. The tension was already high because some inkling of what was about to happen nationwide happened in Louisville as Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by the police, then came George Floyd and many sleepless nights for me. I could not sleep without seeing the face of the officer as he held his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck with his hands in his pockets, that image will be with me when I leave this earth. And then a third shooting. America had had enough and it hasn’t been the same since.
Not since the 1970s have I witnessed such dissent that was really not here, but primarily in the south and the north. We seemed to just watch it on television. But watch it we did. My dad made sure of that, every time something happened he had us watch the news and we would talk about it as a family. Sometimes (with seven kids) you had your own little war.
All of that came home to me last week when one of my siblings came over to drop some stuff off for me; she is usually a moderate and not one to make a fuss. That day was different. She came in fired up, pointed at me and said, “And you need to take that sign off your front porch (Black Lives Matter) because All Lives Matter.” My reaction was swift; I told her to keep her beliefs in her home and mine was my affair and not hers to dictate. She left for the porch. My 4-year-old granddaughter followed her and said, “Are you ok? Don’t you think you need to talk about it, it is not good to be mad. You should talk about your feelings.” My sister said nothing and sat on the swing. My granddaughter, not deterred, followed her and said as she sat down cross-legged on the porch, “You should do this, meditate. It will help your hurt feelings and then you can talk about it.” My sibling did just that, sat, thought about it, and realized maybe she had been harsh. I assured her I valued all lives, too, but out of our nieces and nephews, the three who are black would have a different life than the seven who were white if we didn’t act now.
Maybe we all need to listen a little better to those who maybe aren’t so preoccupied with hate and fighting it. We could learn something from the innocence of the kids in our lives. They just want friends, a safe place to call home, and lots of love. If we practiced life more like that, how much better would life be? Stepping back and hearing what the other person has to say is a hard thing, but it has to be done to get things done. We need to stop, listen, and do the best we can to push for change in a real way. That will have to happen on many levels; civil disobedience is necessary. I do not condone the destruction of businesses nor do I think statues need to be torn down. I feel like as humankind has evolved, so should this generation. History cannot be rewritten, but the future can surely be stronger for the many because of the sins of the past. That is the purpose of history. “Those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it,” Edmund Burk said. We have to remember the good and the bad and all of it should be taught, all of it. The unvarnished truth. Truth has a way of setting things straight.
I have attended several of the protest marches. I am a believer in practicing one of our more basic freedoms, the right to dissent and protest. The ones I have attended {several in Louisville and most over here) have been peaceful. The Back the Blue rally was the one I felt fear in because of the presence of guns and because of the way people antagonized each other; it was frightening. In the end, two sides left and not much changed; they didn’t understand each other any better at all. Just the opposite happened in Louisville in Central Park, where hundreds gathered, listened to impassioned speakers, sat for 8 minutes and 46 seconds and thought about the horror George Floyd must have felt, and then quietly left, many with a resolve to work harder than ever to make this place better than it is.
That has to be the focus. We have to make this place, our America, better than what it is. We have to look hate in the face and straight; we cannot waiver. We have to elect leaders who will promote peace and equality and equity for all Americans. We have to look evil in the face and know that only kindness will overcome it. We have to become united again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.