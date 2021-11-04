Maple Street in Jeffersonville was alive and well Sunday night.
It was Halloween and the spirits were out. We saw ghosts, unicorns, pirates, wolves, skeletons, princesses and sloths. It was amazing.
Our neighborhood is fairly close-knit. People keep to themselves but they look out for each other. Sunday and the first real Halloween in two years was total proof of that. There were hundreds of people up and down our street from all over the city, and they were welcomed. We didn’t care if they were from our immediate neighborhood, Louisville, Main Street, or Seventh Street (this for the few who said it was quiet on their street).
Our neighborhood was alive. We sat on our front porches with bowls of candy and looked forward to passing it out. My husband constantly reminding me to give one piece and me sneaking two or three in when he wasn’t looking! Parents from the neighborhood were out with their kids and everybody was talking. It was what living in a neighborhood is all about.
We are so blessed in this community to have many who want just that — community. A variety of people living together from different backgrounds, harmoniously, and enjoying it. Our neighbor made treat bags and brought one over to my granddaughter who wasn’t even there! It was a night for kids to be front and center in a safe and family filled kind of way. Young fathers walking with their kids, moms in unison from their neighborhoods bringing theirs, their cousins, and friends over to see what they could see. Nick had a great yard, he always does. Halloween must be one of his favorite holidays as the decorations are up early in October and they are huge. The kids love them.
Not to be out done the neighbors across the street decorated and so did two new neighbors, Chris and Ashley. The new neighbors were kind of excited about Halloween and early on wanted to know just how many kids would come. They prepared well. Their decorations were festive and all our visitors were talking about the houses. It was like a giant Halloween party.
So, I know the 800 and 900 block of Maple was alive and well but we didn’t get to venture down the street as we usually do. It was that busy. I think the thing that stood out most to me is how nice everyone was. The atmosphere from the hundreds who came through was festive and easy. It really felt like a downtown event. None of us really planned that, we just all enjoy the time as a block and kind of like to sit out and “keep company” with the community. Maybe that is why I am writing this column because the sense of community was so strong and that’s what we should be about. No rich, no poor, no thems, just us.
Every little kid and big kid that came through was polite, friendly, and talkative. It made you feel good about where you live and how you live. COVID has had a huge impact on all of us. The last two Halloweens were bleak. This one was knocked out of the ballpark. Last year it was lonely and quiet, I missed it. My sister would always come and pass out candy so we could walk down to Diane and Macs or Steve and Caroline’s. Chili was always on the menu and people meandered about amicably as if we had known each other all our lives. This year that was present again. I missed my sister because she wasn’t feeling well but we got to sit on our porch and hand it out. All 480 pieces were gone. We actually had to borrow candy to pass out from our 5-year-old granddaughter. There were that many kids.
For this night we were a unit, a neighborhood, a community. It reminded me of when I was young and my parents were very poor. We didn’t have much, neither did anyone else in the neighborhood, we probably had more than most because we always had a big garden, mom canned food, and we were the neighborhood kind of safe house for the other kids. We knew we could count on each other to protect each other’s backs when needed. That’s what being neighbors is always about. It’s kind of like family — if you build it they will come. And come they did to Maple Street on Halloween. We’ll see you again next year and you will be welcomed again.
