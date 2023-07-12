Good books change lives. That is a fact. I know. Books changed mine.
I was a young kid who loved to read. I fell in love with books as soon as I could read and I was reading from the Bible at around 7 years of age. By 10 I had read “Little Women,” lots of the Bible (my Dad was a minister so it was required reading), a lot of Nancy Drew and anything else I could get my hands on. I had a mad crush on the Hardy Boys, both of them! Reading provides us with a window into someone else’s world. I had traveled extensively without leaving my backyard. Maybe that is why I feel the need to write today. Words mean something. They can hear, they can hurt. They can unite, they can divide. They can restore and they can destroy. What we do with words is up to us but you cannot experience them without some change taking place.
I think that is why people fear words so much. John Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath” is one such book. From the moment I read it I knew I was changed. I related to the characters (we grew up poor so it wasn’t hard to imagine that we could have been that family) and their journey with harsh poverty. Many of us feel like we have experienced poverty but I doubt that we have experienced the harshness of Steinbeck’s characters. It is a book that changes perspective. I recommend it to anyone working in politics or running for office. It is a raw explanation of poverty experienced largely by the decisions made by people in decision-making roles. Far removed from them, it explores the ramifications of those decisions on just plain hard working Americans.
It is much the same today. Did we really have to have homelessness in America? No. It became inevitable in our efforts to get the government “out of our pockets.” And so we did, in 1983. It was called Reaganomics. We gutted social programming and began calling women “welfare queens.” The idea was floated that poverty was indulgence and laziness. As a very young social worker still in college I worked in an agency that had been developed to deal with such poverty, Community Action. The energy crisis had recently happened. I remember visiting older widows in Borden who had no food because their meager Social Security for Widows benefits weren’t enough to fill the gas tanks much less put food on the table. Their strength and pride amazed me. I am still in awe of the way they sacrificed for their families. They were not “welfare queens.”
I say all that to say this. Today we are still categorizing the poor. We think it is all about poor choices or drugs. It is not.
Many of the reasons I left the shelter was to be able to serve more of those who are unserved. Many are borderline homeless or never enter a shelter and they need our help desperately. I had a conversation today with an official who is angered by the number of homeless in the streets. He is a good man, with a strong heart. He is frustrated by the situation, as am I. But for different reasons. He because of the transitory nature of the issue. These are not all our folks, was a comment. No, was my reply. But we are a region that is borderless and sometimes you are in a different city just by going through a red light. We are all affected by the other. We also affect each other.
To whom much is given much is required. I have heard that phrase throughout my lifetime and often felt angry over it. After all, I was doing my share, wasn’t I? I thought I was at least. It wasn’t until the hotel was closed in Clarksville that I realized I had not done my share. To whom much is given much is required. I needed to do more, and that is why I decided to leave the shelter. I loved it then and always will but those unsheltered needed me, so I answered the call.
Every day at Haven House we serve the homeless. We, along with the trustees, churches, Systems of Care, and HOPE, Inc. find hotel/motel lodging or arrange housing alternatives if shelter is unavailable. We do that for the working poor, those like in the “Grapes of Wrath,” who are struggling just to make ends meet.
Poverty will always be here, that is reality. How we treat those living in poverty is a mark of the communities we live in, how we reach out and help, how we educate their children, how we assist with food and housing, how we provide transportation, how we medically treat their physical and mental health issues, and how we stand with them in that effort will be our test. It is not our job to judge the poor but to serve them. That is what Jesus said. He washed their feet, remember? The One we worship and pay homage to humbled himself enough to wash the feet of the poorest of those he served.
