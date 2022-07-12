Watching the Jan. 6 hearings and keeping up with them has been interesting.
It has been dramatic, frightening and educational. Keeping up with it has been exhausting. I wonder how we got here, to this point in America. I mean I know how but I’m not sure I understand why.
Two constant themes in the past couple of days on Facebook have been interesting — my admiration for Liz Cheney, and the response to that admiration. I have watched as a woman from Wyoming picked up a gauntlet none of her male colleagues were willing to pick up and she ran with it. She has been open, frank and to the point. Poised and no nonsense is the name of her game.
I was surprised at the heat I got for admiring Cheney. A conservative male reprimanded me because as a liberal I was supporting that vile traitor. Two liberal males reminded me of her voting record, which I am primarily opposed to. Neither understood what I was trying to say.
As a woman I am always aware of how one responds in a public fashion. It fascinates me to see a woman in a role largely held by men. Liz Cheney is such a woman. You might say she is the Republican answer to Hillary Clinton. Remember her? She spoke some truth as well and it cost her an election. As an avid supporter of that Rhodes Scholar I was always surprised at the venom she inspired in so many because she didn’t know her place or she was too assertive, or she should have left Bill when he cheated. It wasn’t the same level of venom but it was similar to what Liz Cheney is going through.
Women make up over half of this nation’s population. We need to be visible and in decision-making roles. It only makes sense. The majority population should have a more balanced representation. We as women shouldn’t have to apologize when we give our opinions or pursue a cause that is normally done by men, especially when we hold an office equal to them.
Cheney is after all a United States Congresswoman. She not only stands beside her male counterparts, she is in a leadership position. I would be hard-pressed not to support her in a bid to national prominence. I know that shocks some, incenses others, but rarely in my lifetime have I witnessed someone take on those she knows would harm her and stand firm in her conviction to hold them accountable. Her conviction is strong because her love of country is strong. We need that kind of leadership. We have been woefully lost in the last few years.
I have always respected someone who stands up. Cheney does and she delivers. Those are traits sorely lacking in public service today. Most go along to get along without challenging the status quo. In Washington that takes guts — they eat their young. I have witnessed that over the years.
The nice thing about advocacy is that it takes you to places you would never dreamed you could go. When I was a kid I would never have thought I would testify before Congress. I have. It was scary but so exciting. I look at Cheney and remember how scared I was just testifying about homelessness.
I could never imagine convening a hearing about such a dark day in our history. I would imagine she has had death threats, horrible messages left on her phone, and found herself ostracized by her own party members. For those reasons I support her. In the wake of adversity she is showing grace, quiet strength, and intelligence. You can’t ask for more in a leader.
I would pray more leaders would show such grace under fire on both sides of the aisle. I have three granddaughters and one grandson whom I adore.
I buy them books about leaders both female and male that are made for children. We have many — one on Lincoln, one on Amelia Earhart, one on Lucille Ball (before you say anything, just remember as my 8-year-old granddaughter pointed out she was the first woman to own a studio in Hollywood).
Many of those books are all about leaders outside the normal purview of those expected to be leaders (Indira Ghandi, Franklin Roosevelt, Eleanor Roosevelt, and George Washington) and I would love to add one on Ms. Cheney and Ms. Clinton.
It is not going to be easy for some to read this column because many would find her unacceptable to lead, not because Cheney is a woman but because we as women can be judgmental sometimes. We want to be in tune with those we admire and sometimes we just aren’t. That’s OK.
Being different in political parties, having different value systems, coming from economic backgrounds that are starkly different, and from different ethnicities doesn’t mean we can’t admire and support someone who thinks in terms not aligned with ours.
It just means we have to work a little harder to understand each other.
