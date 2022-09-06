When my parents left Hazard it was because my dad saw little future there.
He had been in the Conservation Corps as a teenager and had help with the Henryville forestry and fell in love with Indiana. Going back to Hazard wasn’t going to be his lifelong goal. He joined army as they recruited for WWII and was wounded severely at 18. He came home to Hazard.
Just by chance he saw my mom and fell in love. He said it was instant, she wasn’t quite so eager. It took him awhile but he convinced her. They married within a year and lost my sister to a lack of medical care in Hazard. When they got pregnant with me, they came here. They lived with family in New Albany, where I was born. We lived on West Second Street and in the second grade moved to Blackiston Mill.
I went there this weekend just to check out the Mill (those who grew up there knew it that way). Where there were homes there are none. Two families are all that is left. Up near the road. Everything else is razed. All the houses are gone.
It is still a pretty place with the creek as a backdrop. While all of us were poor or marginal at best, we didn’t know it. We all shared. On Saturday nights in the summer our parents would play softball with us in the field. We would spend summer days exploring Silver Creek, every inch of it, or climbing through the old mill. We knew when to be home and we would be on time because we knew what would happen if we weren’t.
In many ways, even in the poverty, it was idyllic. I remember that to say this: Where is that place today? We could run free without fear of abduction — our parents trusted the other parents to help look out just like they did. We had best friends and neighbors who looked out for us. Today’s kids aren’t so lucky. Our safe spaces are more limited and we have to watch more carefully.
As I sat there looking on the empty lots I could imagine the families that came out of their homes daily and the activity that happened until we all went to bed at night, exhausted. The emptiness of the lots means development in a different way. The creek will be enjoyed by many through some canoes now, a park will probably evolve, and I really don’t know the plans. All I know is that a little bit of magic was lost as those homes came down.
Maybe memories were all they were but what memories they were! I knew as a kid we weren’t rich, I just didn’t know we were poor. We always had food, a garden, chickens, and mom’s canning. Hunger was not our reality. We were always warm, grandma’s quilts were heavy and kept us warm. We always had Christmas and Easter and birthdays, and we always had each others' backs.
Betty E. was the first teenager to ever address Congress. She lived three doors up and was my best friend. She was brilliant and quick with a retort. She still is. Walter Terrell grew up there and he went on to play Major League Baseball. Almost all the kids got married out of high school. I was probably the latest to marry. I felt like I had raised a family with my six brothers and sisters and really wanted to be on my own. So, many of my friends had grandchildren in their 40’s. I had only been married eight years by that time!
While progress is necessary so is community. We can plan and develop but I don’t think I will ever know another Mill. I realize many of my peers remember their childhoods in similar ways but the difference was we were really poor but because the community lived together and shared together we as children were shielded from that poverty in many ways. When the flood in 1997 happened we knew there would not be the kind of rebuilding that was needed. It was too risky with the floods. But if that sense of community could ever be replicated oh what a community could emerge.
Planned communities could be so effective in building for everyone in the community. Times have changed so much that we need to be conscious of who is living in our community and how can each of us help to make it a stronger community. The people in the Mill knew that. They didn’t wait for elected officials to tell them what to do, they just did it. Their fierce sense of independence and interdependence made everyone in the community a vital part of the neighborhood. The adults had defined roles and we modeled their behaviors. Everybody wanted something better for their kids and worked hard to make that happen. I don’t think we have lost that as a country, I just think we let it fall in the line of priorities. We probably need to rethink that.
